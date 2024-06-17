Mae Martin Sets Record Straight After Parvati Shallow Breakup Speculation

Getty

Comedian Mae Martin and 'The Traitors' alum Parvati Shallow went public with their relationship in December 2023, which also marked a public coming out for the 'Survivor' winner.

Is it all over in less than a year? That's what fans found themselves starting to wonder after Survivor legend Parvati Shallow and comedian Mae Martin appeared remote and separately at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Saturday.

The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023, which was also a public coming out as queer for The Traitors alum and Survivor winner. On Saturday they were awarded the Billie Eilish Award for LGBTQ+ Announcement at the show that's a spinoff of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast.

While they won the award together for Shallow's sweet coming out message, the pair accepted the honor with "separate video messages" spliced together, which purportedly included Martin jokingly saying they'd broken up before Parvati accepted "on behalf of lovers everywhere."

This led to Vulture, via X/Twitter, and others online to begin speculating if this was their way of announcing their breakup.

"Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin have seemingly announced their break up while accepting their Las Culturistas Culture Award via separate video messages (?)," Vulture tweeted, as quoted by Martin in their response.

Joking that it would be "wildly modern to announce a breakup" during the event, Martin assured Vulture and everyone else that "this is very much untrue" in their response post to X/Twitter.

"Just a joke edited in a way that made it look real?" Martin speculated. "I haven't seen it but hopefully they left in the part where I say I'm obsessed and have never been happier."

As wildly modern as it would be to announce a break up during Las Culturistas Culture Award, this is very much untrue. Just a joke edited in a way that made it look real? I haven't seen it but hopefully they left in the part where I say I'm obsessed and have never been happier. https://t.co/Zn5t2O0oaf — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) June 16, 2024 @TheMaeMartin

While the couple had been seen together prior to Shallow's announcement late last year. "We're here. We're queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈," Parvati captioned the post. It came shortly after she was announced as a contestant on Season 2 of Peacock's The Traitors.

In the post, Shallow and Martin are seen together smiling and kissing in a series of photo booth snapshots. Prior to this relationship, Shallow as married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher from 2017 to 2021, after she had obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him. The former couple share a daughter, born July 2018.