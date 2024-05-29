'Survivor: China' Couple's Shocking Divorce Filing Alleges Drinking, Rage, Cheating, Attempted Rape

CBS

Jaime Dugan and Erik Huffman, who first met as cast members on 'Survivor: China' back in 2007 and wed two years later, are embroiled in an ugly divorce, with Dugan alleging a whole slew of disturbing details in her filing.

What seemed like a reality television match made on the island may have turned out to be something far worse, and way more complicated. Survivor: China stars Jaime Huffman (née Dugan) has filed for divorce from Erik Huffman after 15 years of marriage.

The couple first met on Survivor: China, the fifteenth season of the long-running CBS series back in 2007, where they were placed on the same tribe. They later discovered that they'd only grown up 25 miles apart. Erik Huffman wound up taking sixth place that season, with Jaime coming in 10th.

But they would go on to think they'd won when they fell in love and married two years later. The couple shares one son together, Harper, born in 2010. Erik works as a physician's assistant, while Jaime is a stay-at-home mom and social media influencer.

Now, Jaime is peeling back the curtain on their marriage with a slew of disturbing allegations in her divorce filing, including excessive drinking, fits of rage, violence, attempted rape, infidelity, and even her wondering about his sexuality. Erik has not yet filed a response, per the New York Post, and had not responded to their attempts to reach him for comment.

Of the latter, Jaime claimed in the court documents she once found flirty messages from men on Erik's phone. When she confronted him about it, Jaime alleges "he snapped and began screaming, 'How dare you accuse me of being gay, you stupid b---h!'"

His purported fits of rage were a recurring theme in her filing, with Jaime saying they were generally associated with drinking. She detailed another incident where she alleges Erik showed up at the restaurant where she was working and thought she was kissing the bartender. Jaime claims she was talking to him quietly about a customer complaint, thus her being close to his face.

"He began screaming at me and punched a hole in the wall next to my head," Jaime claims in the filing, adding that he allegedly "broke multiple bones in his hand and everyone around him went silent."

Jaime further alleges that Erik once tried to have sex with her without her consent, only he was unable to perform. He then blamed this on her, per the court documents, saying it was because she'd gained weight after becoming a mother.

The culmination of these allegations of anger and violence led to their separation following a January 23 incident at a gas station which resulted in and arrest charges of domestic violence in the third degree levied at Erik, as reported by TMZ at the time.

According to the police report of that alleged incident, Erik allegedly hurt Jaime's hand after she found a supposed burner phone of his and accused him of having an affair. The couple physically fought over control of it. He alleged at the time that Jaime was suicidal, which she denied.

According to the NY Post, those charges were initially dropped after the arresting officer didn't show up at a hearing, but after independently reviewing the case, the solicitor refiled, so the case is still pending.

After their separation, the Post reports police once again got involved at a gas station parking lot, this time in response to an argument about a planned child swap.