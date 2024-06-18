Jason Momoa Dishes on Adria Arjona Relationship One Month After Making Romance Public

Getty / Instagram

Momoa reveals she shares his passion for motorcycle riding, and that the pair often ride together.

Jason Momoa can't help but get giddy when talking about his girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

Momoa was on hand at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders on Monday, where the longtime motorcycle enthusiast revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his girlfriend also enjoys riding with him.

"My lady likes to ride," the 44-year-old actor told ET, before quipping that Arjona, 32, wrapping her arms around him while on the back of his bike is the perfect "excuse for more hugs."

It's lucky the pair share that passion for motorcycles, as Momoa has been riding since he was a teenager.

"I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting," he said at the premiere of motorcycle drama, which stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and more. "It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it. I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

While Arjona wasn't on the back of Momoa's bike when he arrived at the L.A. premiere Monday -- that honor went to his daughter, Lola, 16 -- the Aquaman actor's candor comes just one month after the pair went public with their romance following a trip to Japan.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," Momoa captioned the photo carousel, which saw Arjona in several shots, smiling while sitting on his lap and enjoying a boat ride together. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

Arjona and Jason Momoa starred opposite one another in Sweet Girl, a 2021 action thriller that saw Momoa playing her father. Filming on Sweet Girl began November 11, 2019 and wrapped February 11, 2020, though it's unclear if Momoa knew Arjona prior to filming.

Momoa was married to ex, Lisa Bonet at the time, with The Cosby Show alum filing for divorce from the actor in January 2024. The couple had been separated, however, -- unbeknownst to the public -- since October 7, 2020, exactly three years after their wedding.

The two had been involved for 13 years prior to tying the knot; Momoa shares two children with Bonet, Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakao-Wolf, 15.

Arjona, meanwhile, was previously married to Puerto Rican-American lawyer Edgardo Canales.