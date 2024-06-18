Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reunite with Their All My Children Baby

ABC

Not only is Hayley and Mateo's baby boy, Enzo, all grown up now -- the infant was actually played by a baby girl!

All together again!

The co-hosts and couple, who met on All My Children, had the all-grown-up baby Enzo in the audience.

"Mark and I had a baby on all my children, baby Enzo. And we've often wondered: what ever happened to baby Enzo? Where is baby Enzo?" Ripa said to the audience. "And baby Enzo is in our audience today."

And to the shock of fans, their on-screen baby boy was not actually a boy at all, with the camera panning to a young woman sitting in the audience, holding up a printed out photo of herself as a baby with Ripa on the set of the soap opera.

The woman revealed that while she played Kelly and Mark's baby boy on the show, it was only due to a technicality -- her twin brother, who was pegged for the role, "didn't have enough hair" at the time.

"Hollywood is a cruel place," Ripa joked, before Consuelos jumped in to ask, "How's his hair now?"

The would-be baby Enzo's hair is thriving, in fact, with the woman noting her brother has "a lot of hair" these days, though he is a "little jealous" his sister got the gig over him.

The woman, who turns 23 next month, was actually born in time with the couple's daughter, Lola.

"I'm actually three days younger than your daughter, so I guess on the set, my mom held Lola and you held me," she shared.

Ripa and Consuelos' characters on All My Children, Hayley and Mateo, welcomed their son Lorenzo on the show in August 2001. At the time, they were parents themselves to then 4-year-old Michael and newborn Lola.

By 2002, they'd exited the show, and later went on to welcome another son in real life, Joaquin.

While baby Enzo is no longer acting, the woman joked that appearing on Live was her "big break" -- and it just might be.

"This is my big break now, I guess," she quipped, to which Ripa agreed, saying, "Yes! We discover people here."

Consuelos then asked where she lives and what she's doing now, to which she shared she's working in sports, and is still living in Long Island, New York, not far from where the show was filmed in the '90s and early aughts.

"It's so good to see you," Consuelos gushed.