Man Admits To Killing Mother, Burying Her Under Couch After Naked Skateboard Attack on Police

Metropolitan Police Department / Fox

Police found a Pennsylvania woman buried under the couch in her home -- but only after a man was arrested for allegedly attacking officers in Washington DC and told them he'd killed her.

A Pennsylvania man was already in trouble for an alleged naked skateboard attack on police officers in Washington D.C when he purportedly compounded his situation with a shocking admission: "I killed my mother."

After 49-year-old William Ingram was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., he told police officers that someone should check on his mother in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, per Philadelphia's ABC affiliate, WPVI.

When asked why, that's when he confessed to murdering her, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He was originally arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle with a skateboard. He was purportedly naked at the time of the alleged attack, and his subsequent arrest, per Law&Crime.

Northampton police subsequently made their way to 82-year-old Dolores Ingram's home, where they reported finding what appeared to be blood on a window of her first floor.

After making their way inside, police found blood "smeared on the walls, window and floor," with the furniture inside in "disarray." They found the victim underneath a pile of household items, including clothing and a couch.

Authorities reported that when an officer moved the couch, he "observed a foot," which was "cold to the touch." The woman appeared to have suffered severe head trauma, according to the DA's Office.

Police said a witness reported hearing loud banging around 1 a.m. on Father's Day. The witness' home surveillance video reportedly showed William running out of the home at 1:42 a.m. shirtless before returning, and then leaving for good at 10:03 a.m. with a duffel bag. Neighbors reported that William lived with his mother there.

According to police, the suspect left his own vehicle at the condo, instead taking his mother's as he made his way to Washington D.C., where he remains in custody. They were able to track his movements through license plate readers.

At this time, William Ingram has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of his mother's vehicle. An autopsy of her body was scheduled for Tuesday, with results pending.