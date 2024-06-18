Florida Man Admits Family of Four Was Burned In Fire Pit on His Property: Police

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

After "small skeletal remains" were found in the pit, the suspect -- who's been charged with murder -- denied murdering the young children, suggesting their parents killed them.

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder after skeletal remains were found in a burn pit on his property -- this after a family of four who he recently evicted went missing.

Rory Atwood, 25, (above left) is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of "John Doe," until the remains in his burn pit can be positively identified. He reportedly pleaded not guilty and was assigned a public defender.

His arrest comes after the disappearances of Rain Mancini, 26, Phillip Zilliot II, 25, and their children Karma Zilliot, 6 and Phillip Zilliot III, 5.

The investigation into their whereabouts began last Thursday, June 13, when a woman told deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office that her brother received a video call from Atwood. Citing a probable cause arrest affidavit, WSB-TV reports the woman said Atwood allegedly asked for help burning trash -- and her brother "observed a puddle of blood and could see adult and child bodies over the video phone call."

A first visit to the property turned up nothing, though a deputy did notice a fire still smoldering. Atwood, meanwhile, allegedly said he didn't know where the family was, saying they were living with him but he evicted them on June 1 for failure to pay rent.

Per the docs, deputies then returned to Atwood's property the following day, Friday, after another tip from a man who said he "admitted to killing his roommates and their children."

Cadaver dogs then discovered "small skeletal remains" in the pit, "long bone fragments" and "two apparent human vertebrae, all of which had apparent thermal damage to them," said the affidavit.

Speaking with authorities, meanwhile, Atwood's story allegedly changed a number of times. First, he claimed the family showed up to his home unannounced on Wednesday night to retrieve some of their belongings and only stayed for a few hours.

Then, on Saturday, he said the parents came into his bedroom with knives and a fight ensued. He allegedly claimed a handgun appeared in the room during the confrontation and, during the scuffle, Atwood shot Zilliot twice in the head and Mancini in the torso and head. He then burned the bodies.

Atwood reportedly told authorities he didn't kill the two children, instead suggesting their parents did. He also acknowledged the children were "also burned in the same fire pit."

The medical examiner has not yet identified the remains, despite Atwood's statements.