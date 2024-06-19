Teri Hatcher Says She's 'Sort of Given Up' on Dating After Getting Kicked Off App

Getty

"I don't want to say I've given up. My heart is open," says the 'Desperate Housewives star, who also shared how she got kicked off of a popular dating app, and the unique project she's working on with her daughter.

Teri Hatcher is no longer looking for love.

The Desperate Housewives alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight where she gave an update on her dating life and he revealed the reason she got kicked off a popular dating app.

"I did get kicked off of Hinge," Hatcher said of her foray into the dating apps. "There was enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, are you still 'real and spectacular?' -- and I'm like, OK, that's not who I want to date."

Others, meanwhile, doubted that it was event Hatcher at all.

"So I never answered those people, and I think they got mad and went and complained and said, 'There's somebody on here pretending to be Teri Hatcher,' and so they just kicked me off. It was probably silly to even try it," she explained, "but I was kind of trying to say to the universe, 'I'm open. I'm not afraid.' I was trying to do that, but I think it's the wrong place for me."

"I've sort of given up," she admitted. "I mean, I don't want to say I've given up. My heart is open. But, you know, I have lovely friends. I travel, I experience things. I take care of my parents. I love my cats. I garden. I go to the beach... It's just a very full life and the truth is, I think this person, if there ever is one, is just going to have to be really special, you know?"

"Rather than pining away, I've chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live," the 59-year-old actress added.

She's also pretty busy at work, teaming with the 26-year-old daughter Emerson, who she shares with her ex-husband Jon Tenney, for a new series she describes as "a hybrid between a very legit reality competition show and a scripted show."

"So if you sort of imagine me hosting The Bachelor, and walking off [set] into Curb Your Enthusiasm, [that's it] in a nutshell -- without giving too much away," she teased. "We've been meeting with different companies and we have a lot of people interested."