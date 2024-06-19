Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Dress Up As Forrest Gump Characters To Launch Project

Instagram

Run, Travis, Run!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking a leaf out of Kim Kardashian's book and turning to acting.

The Blink-182 drummer reenacted the iconic running scene from Tom Hanks' 1994 film, dressing up in a short-sleeve plaid shirt, khaki pants and a red baseball cap.

In the video, the 48-year-old begins seated on a bench. He is then seen running across grass, before it cuts to Barker running through a field with trees and yellow flowers as the song "Run Forrest Run" by Alan Silvestri plays in the background.

The musician then runs past his wife dressed as Jenny who yells out the film's infamous catchphrase, but of course changes it up to fit with Travis: "Run Travis Run."

"I just felt like running," Barker begins his caption, which is the same thing Hanks as Forrest Gump told a reporter in the film.

"Come run with me!!! Introducing @run.travis.run Los Angeles (7/6) & Queens (7/21). RunTravisRun.com," the caption continued.

The website for the project reveals more about Barker's love for running and how it helped him move forward following his traumatic 2008 plane crash, which killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on more than half his body.

"After my accident in 2008 more than 70% of my body was burnt and I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself," the musician wrote.

"It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs everyday. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour," Barker continued.

"This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5k's. I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another," he continued. "The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together. I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits."

Travis Barker's Run Travis Run: A Run & Wellness Experience will be going to the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday, July 6, ahead of Blink-182's One More Time Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood later that evening.