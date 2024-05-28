Kourtney Kardashian Says 6-Month-Old Son Rocky's 'Never' Been in His Crib

Getty/Instagram

"He's never been in his crib," Kourtney revealed. "It's my favorite thing in the world."

Kourtney Kardashian just made a pretty interesting confession about her newborn baby boy, Rocky.

During an Instagram Q&A Monday, the 45-year-old Kardashians star dished about her life with their 6-month-old, and answered a few questions from fellow moms.

"New Mumma here, any tips on baby who only likes to be held to take a nap," one fan asked.

Kourtney, who shares her little one with husband, Travis Barker, used the opportunity to gush over the baby boy, revealing to the fan that Rocky's the same way.

"Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib," the Poosh founder wrote over a photo of Rocky's crib, sans baby. "It's my favorite thing in the world."

Kourtney, who welcomed Rocky in November, also got candid about using IVF treatments to conceive her son, and the struggles she and Travis faced after one fan revealed that they underwent six failed IVF treatments.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," The mother of four, who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, shared. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

While Kardashian tried IVF in her efforts to welcome a baby with the Blink-182 rocker, she shared a follow-up post amid the Q&A where she reminded her followers that she and Barker conceived their son naturally.

"I want to be super clear bc is seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she wrote over a photo of her showing her baby bump. "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF...one year after stopping IF actually. Through God's blessing, on Valentine's Day."

While Kourtney and Travis, who himself is dad to Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, have been pretty private when it comes to the newborn, in December they shared the first photos of their baby boy, choosing to keep his face off of social media.

Rocky has made a few cameos on his parents' Instagram accounts since, with the power couple still choosing to keep their son's appearance on social media limited.

Kardashian's eldest son, Mason, however, is on Instagram, with Kourtney reacting to her son joining the app by sharing his first post.

"My first baby is on insta and I'm not ok @masondisick," Kardashian wrote with two sad face emojis over a picture of Mason's first post on the social site.