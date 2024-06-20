Lily Allen Branded 'Kinky Bitch' Before Sharing She Didn't Have Sober Sex Before Husband David Harbour

Getty

Singer Lily Allen was labelled at "kinky bitch" by her podcast cohost Miquita Oliver.

During one of the latest episodes of their BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me?, the "Smile" singer opened up to her best friend about her sex life -- revealing that the first time she had sober sex was with her husband David Harbour.

The episode was about kinks, with listeners sending in their questions for the hosts to ask. During the discussion, Allen shared that she hoped her Stranger Things actor husband doesn't listen to this episode, in fear he may wonder why she doesn't bring the kink home.

"Because he's going to be like, 'Where? Where is this person that's like doing all these sexy things?,'" Allen said. "Yeah, 'Where's this kinky bitch?'" Oliver said pretending to be Harbour, "'Bring her home!'"

"So why do you think the kinky bitch has gone, where did she go?" Oliver asked, before Allen explained how alcohol influenced her sex life.

"I think alcohol had a lot to do with the kink," Allen explained. "I don't think before I got together with David, I had ever had sex not drunk, actually. Unless maybe like morning sex, but still a bit drunk and definitely high," Allen said before sharing some intimate details of her love life between her and Harbour.

Allen continued: "I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I'm like: 'No, babe, it's not happening.'"

"I'm not like, "You piece of s--t, how dare you ask me to do that!' I'm just like, 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache -- maybe not tonight,'" she explained.

This isn't the first time Allen opened up about her sex life, revealing in an episode in April that she didn't "actually know when she lost her virginity" but noted it was "pretty traumatizing."

"I actually don't know when I lost my virginity, is that bad? It was between one of two people," she said.

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in 2020. She shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Marne, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Allen and her children live with Harbour in New York.

During an appearance on the Radio Times Podcast in March, Allen opened up about stepping away from her career to raise her children, saying they "ruined" her chance at pop stardom.

"My children ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they totally ruined it," Allen said. "I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't."

While some in Hollywood have chosen their career over their children, Allen said having parents who were "quiet absent" when she was a kid prompted her to be there for hers. Allen's father, actor Keith Allen, walked out on her film producer mother, Alison Owen, when she was just four years old.