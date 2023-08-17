Lily Allen Says Her Dad Called the Police After She Lost Her Virginity

Getty

Lily Allen is detailing a funny story about losing her virginity while on vacation with her family when she was young.

During an appearance on a recent episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, the 38-year-old singer recalled visiting Brazil with her father, Keith, and brother, Alfie, revealing that her dad called the cops after she didn't come home one night as she was with a guy.

The story came up when Carr asked Allen if she's ever had a "holiday romance" or "fling."

"Yeah, I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12," she shared, before adding with a laugh. "No, I'm joking."

"You lost your virginity to Fernando?" Carr asked, to which Allen confirmed, "A guy called Fernando, yeah," before noting that she "never spoke to him again."

The Smile singer then casually added that she "actually went missing."

"I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously, I didn't come back to my room," she recalled.

Allen went on to reveal how her famous father reacted to learning his daughter didn't come home.

"I had sort of slept in the next morning, and I woke up the next day, and there was police all over the hotel," she said, laughing. "They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts [asking], 'Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I had drowned."

"I didn't have the heart to say, no, I was just losing my virginity," she continued, adding with a laugh, "It was all a bit traumatic. I didn't have sex for a while after that."

In her 2018 memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, Allen claimed she had sex with one of her father's famous friends when she was 14, which seemingly occurred after her experience in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the F--k You singer been married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour since 2020. She shares daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.