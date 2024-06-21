Family of Black Belt Taekwondo Instructors Rescue Woman from Sexual Assault: Sheriff

Harris County Sheriff

The Texas family was praised for "utilizing their training and discipline" to stop a man "attempting to sexually assault" a woman next to their dojo.

A family of taekwondo pros in Texas received major praise from law enforcement after allegedly jumping into action to rescue a woman from being sexually assaulted.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to X this week to give thanks to a "group of Good Samaritans" who "rushed to save the day" near their Cypress-area dojo outside of Houston.

Per Gonzalez, deputies responded to a disturbance earlier this week and were met by instructors from the Young-In Tae Kwon Do dojo who "had a male pinned to the ground."

"During the course of their investigation, deputies learned the instructors were notified of yelling next door. The instructors went next door where they observed a male attempting to sexually assault a female," said the Sheriff, who later identified the suspect as Alex Robinson, 19. "They were able to pull the female away from her attacker. The male then turned to attack the good samaritans."

"By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold him," added Gonzalez. "Deputies obtained charges for attempted sexual assault and unlawful detention on behalf of the survivor and assault on behalf of the instructors."

Gonzalez went on to thank the instructors "for your quick action in protecting others."

Speaking with The Washington Post, 20-year-old Simon An recalled hearing a scream from the mobile phone store next door and seeing his 59-year-old father Han, who is also an eighth-degree black belt, rush to help. "My dad led the charge, and then my sister was just right behind him," he said.

Simon's sister, Hannah, told KHOU that they then "saw a man on top of a woman and the woman was on the ground." Her father reportedly said he saw the man "touching her inappropriately." It's then Han pinned down the suspect, who allegedly bit the father on the arm and neck during the altercation.

As Simon helped his dad, his other brother Christian locked and barricaded the entrance to the phone store, to prevent the man from escaping -- while Hannah and her mother brought the woman to the safety of their dojo.

"My life is taekwondo ... I'm very proud of my family," Han told KHOU. Per WaPo, Han is a taekwondo grandmaster, while everyone in his family has a fourth-degree black belt.

Robinson, meanwhile, appeared in court on the sexual assault charge, with a defense attorney reportedly asking for a low bond citing mental health concerns. His bond was set at $100,000.