Whoopi Goldberg Comes to Prince William's Defense Over Eras Tour Dance Moves

Getty

"My goodness, it's the guy's birthday. Lighten up!" Goldberg said on 'The View' Monday. "Let him do what he does."

Whoopi Goldberg isn't here for any Prince William slander.

The View co-host had a message for those making fun of Prince William after a clip of the royal's dance moves at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour went viral over the weekend.

"My goodness, it's the guy's birthday. Lighten up!" Goldberg told viewers Monday. "It's the guy's birthday, let him do what he does."

William, who turned 42 Friday attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium that evening with son, Prince George, 10, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, in tow.

While at the show, William was spotted showing off his dance moves as he moved and grooved to Swift's "Shake It Off" from his box seats.

The clip of William dancing not only went viral, it got quite the reaction online, with many turning William into a meme.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024 @sohighschooll

But Goldberg wasn't the only one on The View to come to his defense, with Ana Navarro taking a moment to point out the difficult year the royal family has been having amid both Princess Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.

"These kids have gone through so much," Navarro said. "Their mother's dealing with cancer, their grandfather’s dealing with cancer."

Sunny Hostin echoed much of the same, adding, "That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can't we enjoy that for him? Come on."

Sara Haines, meanwhile, commended William for his freedom of expression, even if his dancing skills might not have been the most spot on.

"I'm a big believer in 'dance like no one’s watching,'" Haines said. "That's the time, even if you have to close your eyes when you're dancing. There are a lot of times when I wouldn't want anyone to see me dance. Everyone is watching him."

Alyssa Farah Griffin was similarly taken by William's dance moves, quipping, "Go off, future king."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to shaking it off during the show, William and his children got the chance to meet Swift and even snap a photo with her backstage.

Swift shared her own royal selfie, which included boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she wished William a happy birthday, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Swift's London run has proved to be pretty epic for many reasons, with star sightings lighting up the crowd as she completes eight U.K. shows.

"The Eras Tour is such a moment," she added. "This had everything. You had Travis Kelce in a top hat on stage. You had Prince William dancing. Hugh Grant admitting to doing shots with Travis Kelce afterward and saying he's a Swiftie."