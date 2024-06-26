Janel Parrish Reveals Endometriosis Diagnosis After Undergoing Surgery

Getty

"After months of excruciating pain and not knowing why, I was diagnosed with Endometriosis and underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissues as a result of the disease," Parrish revealed Tuesday.

Janel Parrish is opening up about her health.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share that she underwent surgery after finding out she has endometriosis.

In the photo, which shows her holding her husband Chris Long's hand, the actress shared the news with her fans, and explained why she wanted to make the otherwise private health battle public.

"I usually keep my private life private...but I wanted to share this if it can help other women suffering to know they're not alone," Parrish wrote. "After months of excruciating pain and not knowing why, I was diagnosed with Endometriosis and underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissues as a result of the disease."

Parrish continued her message with a note for other women who may be battling the disease.

"To my endo sisters, there is so little information out there about this and there is no cure...so it is easy for us to feel helpless, scared and alone. Seeing other women posting about their experiences made ME feel stronger," she continued. "I hope this helps to keep the conversation about Endo open and flowing, so we can raise awareness and lift each other up. We ARE strong and we got this. I got you, love J."

Instagram

In addition to her husband, Parrish was comforted by the couple's two pups, Kleo and Moose, who served as the 35-year-old actress' nurses as she recovered from the procedure.

Per the World Health Organization, endometriosis is a very common disease "in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant."

While 10 percent of women are diagnosed with the disease, that diagnosis doesn't always come easily, with Yale Medicine reporting that women in the U.S. suffer 10 years on average with endometriosis before receiving a proper diagnosis and treatment.

While the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star got candid in her health update, she didn't provide any additional information about her condition or share when she underwent the surgery.

She hasn't previously hinted at any ongoing health issues either -- but she's not the only celeb to come forward and share their journey with endometriosis.