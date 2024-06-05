Halsey Hints at Serious Health Struggles as They Release New Music: 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'

Instagram

While the singer didn't specify the health ailments represented by several shots and snippets in the hospital, they did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Halsey is manifesting a newer, healthier Halsey for their 30s. The 29-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, hinted at some serious medical issues while dropping their latest single "The End" from their forthcoming fifth album.

It also appears that their recent challenges have been reflected in their musical output. Video montages they shared incorporate time in the studio and time in the hospital, while the lyrics of "The End" echo their messages that they have been dealing with some serious health concerns.

The very first video clip in the "Without Me" singer's carousel Instagram post shows the singer rubbing their legs and lamenting, "I feel like an old lady."

After a few moments, they turn to the camera and declare, "I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30 I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This was followed by a look at "Day 1 of treatment," though Halsey did not specify what kind of treatment or for what. Another video showed the artist with their head shaved, playing guitar in the studio, while the final shot was a quick montage of tears, medicine and more hospital visits leading up to Halsey emotionally listening to their music.

"long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa," the "Eastside" artist captioned the video.

The post got a lot of support from some of Halsey's famous friends, with Rita Ora commenting, "I hope your ok beautiful lady ❤️," while Michelle Monaghan added, "You're a warrior. Truly." Heidi Klum offered a heart emoji, while Josie Canseco added another: "🥺❤️"

Even MTV offered their support, writing, "you're an inspiration to so many."

The Lupus Research Alliance, which Halsey tagged, also commented, adding, "Thank you @iamhalsey for bravely sharing your story. ✨ Sending our support and best wishes. Congrats on the release of your new album and single, 'The End.' Your message is inspiring to us all. 💜"

Teased in the video carousel, "The End" addresses Halsey's medical issues, as well, with the artist decrying, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me."

The song details different health issues and how they've become a part of Halsey's life, taking away the narrative that they "would never die," leaving the singer all too aware of their mortality. "I know it's not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / 'Cause my treatment starts today."