Two Plead Guilty After Luring Man on Date, Before Stabbing Blindfolded & Handcuffed Victim 19 Times: Sheriff

Geneva County Sheriff’s Office

The Alabama woman picked up the date, who had no idea another man was hiding in the trunk, ready to attack.

An Alabama man was left for dead after what he thought was a date turned into an almost fatal encounter.

This week, Shalyn Diaz (above left) was given ten years in prison and slapped with a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder of Matthew Angelino.

The plea came just before her trial was set to begin on Monday; her lawyer will reportedly argue for a lighter sentence at a later date.

Both Diaz and Robert Hall (above right) were arrested back in January, with the Geneva County Sheriff's Office claiming Diaz contacted Angelino over Facebook Messenger to set up a date. She reportedly picked him up on January 7, around 7pm, before the two drove around the area in her car.

At some point, she allegedly convinced Angelino to get into the back seat and put on both handcuffs and a blindfold. He did so without knowing Hall was in the vehicle with them the entire time, hiding in the trunk of the car.

Hall then crept out the trunk and allegedly began choking Angelino with a cord, while stabbing him repeatedly. Authorities say he also pulled the victim out of the vehicle by the cord, before stabbing him even more. In total, Angelina was stabbed 19 times, according to deputies.

The two suspects left the victim for dead and left him by the side of the road, where a driver spotted him -- still in handcuffs with the cord around his neck -- and called for help. Angelino miraculously survived.

After the two were later apprehended, they allegedly admitted to the crime.