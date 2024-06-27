West Va. Couple Accused of Adopting Black Children They 'Used Basically as Slaves': Judge

West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority

Two children -- who were reportedly "forced to perform farm labor" -- were found in a locked shed and, per authorities, "were obviously deprived of adequate hygienic care and food." One defense attorney, however, said "a plain and simple misunderstanding" was to blame.

A pair in West Virginia are facing a slew of charges -- including human trafficking -- after being accused of adopting Black children they then forced to do manual labor, while living in horrifying conditions.

Jeanne Whitefeather, 62, and Donald Lantz, 63, have been charged with human trafficking, child neglect, use of a minor child in forced labor, civil rights violations based on color, race, and/or ancestry, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, and falsifying an application seeking a public defender.

The two were both arrested back in October 2023 and released on $200,000 bond each just days later after selling two homes, according to prosecutors. Earlier this month, their bonds were increased to $500,000 each -- with prosecutors saying they believe the the initial bond was paid off from money made via human trafficking.

The two are currently being held at South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County, with a court appearance set for September 9.

The Allegations Against Lantz & Whitefeather

Lantz and Whitefeather, who are both white, are accused of adopting Black children aged 6-16 and subjecting them to manual labor.

"[The indictment] alleges human trafficking, human rights violations, the use of forced labor," Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers said during a June arraignment. "Human rights violations specific to the fact that these children were targeted because of their race and they were used basically as slaves from what the indictment alleges."

The investigation into the pair began in October 2023, after someone called authorities concerned about the welfare of the children

Per the criminal complaint, a deputy knocked on the door of a shed on the property before a 16-year-old girl inside said she couldn't open it. Authorities then forced themselves into the 20 feet x 14 feet structure and found both the girl and a 14-year-old boy, her brother, inside. The girl allegedly said they had been locked in the shed -- which had no running water, lights or bathroom -- for about 12 hours without any contact from their adoptive parents, who brought them food earlier in the morning.

She reportedly claimed the two were "locked in the shed for long periods of time daily" and "were being punished," with Law&Crime reporting that one of the children told authorities they made and shared a makeshift toilet crafted from a toilet seat taken from an RV. Authorities also noted the boy appeared to have "open sores" on his feet, while both children allegedly smelled of body odor and were in dirty clothing.

They also found a 9-year-old girl in an unprotected loft 15-feet off from the ground, crying alone, inside the couple's main home. Police waiting at the property say Lantz eventually showed up with another child three hours later. The children are now with Child Protective Services.

Per the filing, via West Virginia Metro News, "Neighbors also reported that the children were forced to perform farm labor and were not permitted inside the residence."

Lantz and Whitefeather each entered not guilty pleas earlier this month.

During their bond hearing last year, an attorney for Whitefeather referred to the shed as a "teenage clubhouse" with a key inside. He also said there was "just a plain and simple misunderstanding about what is going on here."