Katy Perry's 'Streamlined, Sexy' Paris Fashion Week Look Was Designed Around C-Section Scar

Katy Perry latest Paris Fashion Week outfit for the Balenciaga show certainly turned a lot of heads.

The "Firework" singer sported a black monochrome look -- with Perry going totally topless under a fluffy long coat with an accentuated collar and black shades to match. She also provided her personal take on the recent no-pants fashion trend with wearing distressed nylon tights over heels.

The coat hugged her waist and hips leaving just enough to let her under-boob and abs shine through.

Speaking with Women's Wear Daily about the look, Perry said she purposefully made a point to cover her c-section scar by having the band of the Balenciaga stocking pantaleggings rest above it

"I wanted to be streamlined, sexy, sensual," Perry told the outlet. "I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar. That's the lowest I was gonna go. Right there."

The American Idol panelist shares her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dover, with actor Orlando Bloom.

This is only the latest of headline-making looks Perry has rocked in Paris so far.

On Tuesday, the singer arrived at The Ritz Paris and turned heads as she stepped out of her limousine sporting a red minidress by Balenciaga with a long 500-foot train trailing behind her.

The train contained lyrics from her upcoming single "Woman's World," including lines like "“She’s a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She’s a sister, she’s mother,” and "It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it."