Orlando Bloom Says Katy Perry Demands That He Evolves: 'It Makes For a Lot of Fun And a Lot of Growth'

Getty

"She definitely demands that I evolve, and I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," Bloom says, referencing his fiancée's hit song. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his relationship with Katy Perry.

During an interview on Trevor Noah's podcast What Now?, Bloom was asked about the couple's pursuit of a seemingly "normal" life despite their supersized Hollywood career.

"I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was… She hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?" Bloom said. "When I came up it was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of, [it] wasn't what I was listening to. But I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara."

Bloom began dating Perry in 2016, while they separated in 2017, the couple came back together, getting engaged in 2019 and later welcoming a daughter named Daisy Dove in 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum said the couple have a shared understanding when it comes to their backgrounds and how they got their start.

"I think we both meet each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to, and she definitely demands that I evolve," he said. "And I feel I do the same for her."

He continued, "And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," Bloom said, referencing his fiancée's famous song. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

While that growth can be uncomfortable at times, Bloom said their dynamic is something he "wouldn't change for anything."

"... Even when sometimes it feels like, 'How do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is like a universe sometimes," Bloom concluded. "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like, we're just going to build a sandcastle."

Perry has also been open about the pair's relationship and the various ways they check-in with each other to make sure they're doing OK.

In an Instagram post shared last year, the American Idol judge shared how the couple maintains a healthy relationship.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨," she captioned the post. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️"

See more pics of the couple below!