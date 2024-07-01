Jill Biden Defends Husband Joe Biden Following Trump Debate: 'We Will Continue to Fight'

Vogue

The president's performance and well-being were called into question after his dismal debate against former president Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Jill Biden is standing by her man!

In a new cover story for Vogue, the First Lady opened up about President Joe Biden's dismal debate against former commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, last week, and her husband's continued plans to fight for the future of the nation.

While it was Biden who called for the debate, his performance was met with scrutiny, as many felt he fell short in fending off Trump's attacks against both his policy and his character.

Moments from the highly talked about debate were even turned into memes, poking fun at the president's cognitive abilities as he stumbled over words and appeared to lose his train of thought.

Determined to put those 90 minutes behind them, Jill told the outlet, we "will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he's been president. We will continue to fight."

President Biden, she added, "will always do what's best for the country."

"Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard," the first lady went on to say. "Each campaign is unique. But this one, the urgency is different. We know what's at stake. Joe is asking the American people to come together to draw a line in the sand against all this vitriol."

"We don't need more chaos," she continued, referencing the divide amongst parties and people across the country. "That's a story of America she refuses to tell. Fundamentally, Americans care about each other. And this anger and animosity and divisiveness…it's not who we are. We're good people."

The unprecedented debate in Atlanta between the oldest U.S. presidents in history also featured repeated false claims from Trump, 78, and an under-the-weather Biden, 81, who addressed his performance to a crowd the following day at a Raleigh, North Carolina rally.

"I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to," he said. "But I know what I do know, I know how to tell the truth!"

Jill is just as steadfast in her quest to do just that as first lady as she champions one of the biggest issues on the docket -- reproductive rights.