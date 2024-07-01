RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Puts Jeff Lewis on Blast on WWHL: 'Tell Everyone What You Said'

Getty and Bravo

According to host Andy Cohen, the pair had some "beef" to sort out, though it wasn't mentioned exactly why the pair were butting heads.

"Jeff, did you and Teresa squash your beef backstage?" the 56-year-old host asked during the WWHL 15th Anniversary Special on Sunday, June 30.

Can Teresa Giudice and Jeff Lewis really squash their beef? #WWHL15 pic.twitter.com/SuwIr48tRi — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 1, 2024 @BravoWWHL

The Flipping Out star then turned around to face The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and pressed, "We're good, right?"

However, it was clear Giudice didn't think the air was clear just yet.

"Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something," the 52-year-old reality star said before speaking to Lewis directly. "But it's like, if you didn't mean it, I don't know why you said it."

Unsure what Giudice was referring to, ​​Lewis then defended his apology and insisted he "did mean it."

"Oh, you did mean... Oh, oh, you meant saying sorry to me?" she replied a little confused. "So tell everybody why you said sorry to me," she added, which led to an awkward moment on the show.

Lewis then looked at Cohen for support and mouthed something that looked like: "Why did you put me on the spot?" to which Cohen replied, "Sorry."

Former The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan then attempted to add some humor to the awkward moment -- in true Sonja Morgan fashion.

"I apologize. I was wrong, and I apologized," Lewis said. "I'm not dissing her."

There was no comment on what exactly caused the disagreement between the pair, however Lewis did appear on the Two Ts In a Pod and weighed in on the decades-long running feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

"I think I'd probably let Teresa go," Lewis told the hosts in May.

"Good luck to you on social media," Mellencamp responded.

"Oh, is that not good? Oh, I don't even know. Is that a problem? I just -- it's just my opinion."

It comes after The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise aborted its reunion for Season 14 due to cast relationships reportedly being so tense.

Cohen opened up about the decision to Extra at the Tribeca Festival in June telling the publication: "When you see the finale you'll see, I think the finale kind of is a finale and a reunion all in one," Cohen said before addressing new casting rumors.

"There's a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season. No decisions have been made. We're nowhere close to making any decisions so don't believe anything you read right now."

And when it comes to any reconciliation between sister-in-laws Gorga and Giudice, Cohen insisted there is no hope.

"Oh, none at all."