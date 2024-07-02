Why Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Insists He's 'Not Broke'

Getty / Instagram

The Season 28 Bachelor addressed claims that he's in "financial trouble" after he recently revealed that his credit score "bombed" and said he's currently living with his fiancée Kelsey Anderson and her roommates.

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is setting the record straight on his financial situation.

On Monday, the reality star -- who starred in Season 28 -- shared a video on his Instagram Stories, in which he claimed that he's "not broke" after he recently revealed that his credit score "bombed" during his time on the show, and shared that he's currently living with his fiancée Kelsey Anderson and her roommates.

In the video, which also doubled as an ad for Credit Karma, Graziadei began, "Alright, it's finally time for me to address what went viral on Jason Tartick's podcast a few weeks ago. There were headlines and videos that stated that I was in financial trouble."

"Let me set the record straight. I'm not broke, I'm doing just fine," he continued. "But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease."

"But my credit score did, in fact, drop by a substantial amount when I was away on the show," he added. "This all came from me missing one small payment when I was away on the show for three months. It resulted in my credit score taking a large hit."

Fortunately, Graziadei said his credit score has since improved.

"But since that time, I've been able to raise my credit score," he said, before thanking Credit Karma for "sponsoring" his video "to be able to give [his followers] some tips today."

The former tennis pro then shared some credit score tips, including understanding how credit scores are calculated, checking your credit scores regularly, and knowing that it takes time for credit scores to improve.

"It took me a few months to see any changes on my end," Graziadei said.

This came just a few weeks after Graziadei and Anderson appeared on an episode of Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick's podcast Trading Secrets.

On the podcast, Graziadei shared that he's currently residing with Anderson and her roommates following their time on the show, revealing that he moved in with his fiancée and her friends into their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in New Orleans, where Anderson was residing before the show.

Meanwhile, the pair also got candid about their finances, with Graziadei revealing that his finances took a hit while he was on The Bachelor.

"[My credit score] was at 730, and I went on the show, and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn't answer for two and a half months," he recalled. "I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f--k?"

"I bought like something online for a hundred bucks and never paid it off and I went on a TV show, and I come back, and my credit score bombed," he continued. "I was like, 'I can't even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'"