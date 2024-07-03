Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Won't Date Hollywood Actors Anymore

Getty

“One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore,” says Roberts.

Emma Roberts, 33, is in a happy -- and private -- relationship with unnamed boyfriend whose career is "entertainment industry-adjacent," but not an actor.

The Scream Queens actress opened up to Flaunt about her history with dating in Hollywood, especially when it comes to others in the same profession.

“It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together," Roberts explained. "I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully."

Roberts and Tron: Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund were together between from 2019 - 2022 and share their first child, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, who was born in December 2020.

She was also linked with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, who had an on-again and off-again relationship beginning in 2012 when they first met on their film set, Adult World, until calling it quits in 2019 after being engaged for five years.

"Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing," the actress added.

Roberts, who has expressed valuing privacy especially when it comes to her relationship and son, experienced "unexpected joy," as Flaunt put it, when finding out that her current beau did not have social media.

“If you want to send a girl crazy, don't have Instagram,” she advised men.

Roberts then discussed her take on social media, saying, "I know everyone has a different take on how [modern] celebrities or people should be online and how serious they should be."