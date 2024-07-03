Teresa Giudice Believes Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Cheated on Her While They Were Married

Getty

"I still ask him till today, I'm like, 'Just tell me, f--ker' and he doesn't tell me," the 'RHONJ' star said. "I'm like, dude, he still f--king won't admit it."

Teresa Giudice has some qualms about her marriage to ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

While appearing on the latest episode of the Reality with the King podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked back at her relationship with Joe and the rumors of infidelity that swirled throughout their time together.

While she shut them down at the time, now Teresa says she believes they were true.

"I still ask him till today, I'm like, 'Just tell me, f---er,' and he doesn't tell me," Teresa said. "I'm like, dude, he still f---ing won't admit it."

She continued, "Do I believe him? No! I don't believe him."

Teresa explained that she wants Joe to tell her the truth, especially now that she has moved on with somebody else. And while the cheating allegations contributed to the downfall of their 20-year marriage, the reality star said it was his financial crimes -- which resulted in her conviction of bankruptcy fraud alongside him in 2014 -- that set them on a path to divorce.

"I came home [from prison], Joe left three months later, and then my mom passed away, from when I came home, eight months later," she recalled. "So after Joe left, my mom passed away five months after that. So that's when I knew it was over with Joe."

Losing her mother caused Teresa to resent Joe for separating her from her family during her mom's final years.

"I was so upset -- I blamed him for losing time with my mom," said Teresa, who shares daughters Audriana, 14, Milania, 18, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 23, with Joe. "I lost out time with my mom. And, yeah, I know he didn't mean to do it. He adored my parents. He really did. I know he did. And of course I forgave him."

All those dark times, as difficult as they were to go through, helped Teresa get to where she is today and meet her soulmate and now-husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I kept asking God, 'Why did I have to go through this? Why did I have to go through this? Why did I have to go through this?'" she shared. "But I had to go through all this to meet Louie, and I really do believe that."

She also thanks her late parents for their chance meeting, after telling King she prayed for them to bring her a "great guy" and he delivered -- just weeks later near her home on the Jersey Shore.

"If you go through something bad and you don't understand why you're going through it, just don't give up," Teresa said. "You'll finally get your answer. Look, I got my answer so many years later, and it was because to meet Luis, I had to have my kids with Joe, which I have 4 beautiful daughters with Joe."

Despite everything that happened between her and Joe, Teresa said that her ex, who is now living in the Bahamas after getting deported following his release from prison, was "a great husband" who "didn’t mean to hurt" her.

"It's okay, I did what I had to do," she maintained, telling King she's grateful Joe "tried to take the blame."