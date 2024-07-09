Lily Allen Shares Why Selling Feet Pics on OnlyFans Has Been 'Quite Empowering'

Getty

The singer also revealed the very specific request she's been receiving on the adults-only, subscription-based platform.

Lily Allen is opening up about her experience selling photos of her feet on OnlyFans ... so far.

On a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the singer gave an update on her journey on the adults-only, subscription-based platform since she recently joined, sharing why it's felt "quite empowering."

"I have been creating foot content for the past week. My toe daddies are very happy with the content that I am supplying. [It's] only feet," Allen, 39, told her cohost and pal Miquita Oliver, who asked with a laugh, "How acrobatic are you having to get?"

"Toe spreading is a big, big thing. They really want to see me spread those toes," Allen replied.

After the two laughed a bit, the "Smile" singer shared that she's found the experience to be fulfilling on a deeper level.

"I'm finding this actually quite empowering because having been very sexualized from an early age and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualization," Allen said.

"It's actually really fun to be in power and in control of something that I find so silly," she added.

Oliver then joked that "anyone could do this," to which Allen quipped in reply, "Not everyone's got the arch or the spread!"

Last week, the actress announced her new business venture on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her feet and a link to her OnlyFans account. This came after she previously shared on her podcast that her nail tech told her she has "five stars on WikiFeet" and her feet are "rated quite highly on the internet."

As shown on her OnlyFans profile, her username is "Lily Allen FTSE500," and her bio reads: "Just dipping my toes in."

Allen has already posted a handful of photos of her feet for her subscribers.

Meanwhile, the British singer also revealed what her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, thinks of her serving feet on the internet.

"He thinks it's great," Allen said. "At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, 'Is this a kink for you?' And I was like, 'No, it's totally not a kink,' but maybe there's something in the power element of it that's slightly kinky for me."

"I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you," Oliver quipped. "And we're just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you're having a great time."