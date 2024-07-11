Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Why Boyfriend Wants To Remain Private Amid Her Pregnancy

"This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa," the 'Summer House' star says.

While Lindsay Hubbard prepares for the arrival of her first baby, fans are still waiting to see who the father is.

However, the Summer House star is keeping that piece of information to herself after persistent fans reportedly found his identity and shared it on fan sites.

"I'm aware Lindsay's boyfriends [sic] identity has been made public online. While we painted a picture of who he was we never reveal names, employment etc [sic] of private people. If and when she posts him on her public insta then it's fair game. Until then we don't post info," one statement read on a Bravo fan Instagram account, @bravoandcocktails_.

The 37-year-old reality star reshared that Instagram Story and thanked the account, along with others who have had the same respect.

"This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa," she captioned her own share.

"We are very much in love and have a beautiful relationship," Hubbard said before going on to explain why he would like to remain private. "This is about his work, his privacy, and the fact that it is not his job to be public like me."

On the Fourth of July, the Bravo star announced on Instagram that she's pregnant, and expecting her first child with her mysterious boyfriend, whose identity she has kept private.

Hubbard, who shared the exciting news in collaboration with Clearblue, shared a photo of her bare stomach, as well as a shot of her sonogram photos and her positive pregnancy test.

"Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed."

Hubbard's pregnancy announcement comes less than a year following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke. The former couple ended their engagement in late August 2023 just a few months before their planned November 2023 nuptials.

Summer House fans watched how Hubbard and Radke's engagement fell apart in the Season 8 finale, and further blew up on the reunion.

During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast just last month, Hubbard denied that she and her new beau were expecting a child together, saying that while they're in a good place, they weren't looking to start a family just yet.

Hirsch was among those who took to the comments section of Hubbard's Instagram announcement to congratulate her on the pregnancy news.