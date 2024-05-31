How Summer House's Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Fell Apart In Season Finale

Bravo

If there's one thing Summer House fans are, it's patient.

Viewers have been waiting all season to find out how the engagement between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard fell apart in the series' season eight finale.

Leading up to Thursday's episode, the pair have been fighting about everything from Radke's career endeavors and sobriety to Hubbard's delivery. The couple sat down at the end of the May 30 hour to end their engagement, just two months before their wedding in November 2023.

"I do not want to fight with you. It's not productive, it's not helping either of us. Today I was like, 'Oh, maybe Carl sees me asking questions is me belittling you or thinking you're not capable.' And then I was like, 'But where did this come from?,'" Hubbard began.

It was clear there was no fixing their relationship after Radke confessed his desire to call off the wedding, citing what he saw as Hubbard's lack of support for his goals as the main reason.

"I have asked for you to be a little more comforting and excited and positive, versus the questioning," he explained. "I literally live in two different worlds with you," he emphasized.

Radke went further, explaining how he felt when Hubbard would criticize his plans and when she would label him a "loser."

"Time and time again you're over-questioning, you bulldoze me, you called me a loser," he recalled. "You called me a little b--ch, you called me a little baby, little mama's boy, 'run home to your parents.'"

Radke also accused his partner of three years of wanting him to fail in his sobriety journey.

"I don't think you trust me," Radke said.

"I think you think I'm gonna relapse. I think you want me to relapse. I think you want me to fall back so you can control me even more," he said, before adding that they "trigger each other."

"I don't want to live like that. We are supposed to be married in two and a half months and I'm not ready to do that. I don't feel comfortable. I'm hurt, I'm really unhappy and I don't think our communication is going to improve," he finally said.

Hubbard knew it was over.

"You want me to fight right now for this relationship? I'm not gonna beg you to be with me," she said. "There's no more point to this conversation, you've made the decision clear."

After the two parted ways, Radke spoke directly to camera and said she was going to act "blind-sided" by their fight, while saying these are issues they've had for a year. "I'm gonna be the a-hole again and my life will be canceled. But she'll be the fallen woman who everyone's gonna feel sorry for," he added.