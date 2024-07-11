The Braxtons' New Reality Series Gets Personal About Grief, Health and More in First Trailer

We TV!

The Braxtons make are back on reality television with their new We TV series, with a first-look the trailer sharing personal moments with the five women.

The Braxton family is officially coming back to WE tv over three years after wrapping their seventh season of Braxton Family Values in December 2020 ... and according to them, they "have a lot to talk about."

"Being a Braxton is my legacy," Tamar Braxton says. "It's my birthright."

Sisters Toni, 56, Towanda, 50, Trina, 49, and Tamar, 47, and mother Evelyn, 76, will all star in the upcoming series and will explore their respective lives and relationships with one another. The women explore each of their careers and motherhood while also reshaping and healing their familial bond.

Per the press release, the Braxtons are reuniting for the first time since the loss of Traci, who was battling esophageal cancer until she passed away from her illness at 50 years old on March 12, 2022. They shared Traci's last wish was for her family to do the show again to reunite and share her story as part of the reason for the show's return.

In one scene from the trailer, Matriarch Evelyn is seen crying, "I just lost a child," before cutting to the different daughters' expressions.

The show also covers how each are navigating their health -- Trina shares that she is in therapy for PTSD, Towanda is battling alopecia, and Tamar is on a wellness journey.

Toni, who was previously diagnosed with lupus, says in the trailer, "I haven't performed in over four years." She continued about her health and Vegas comeback, "just a few months ago I had a major scare involving my heart."

In another moment, she is also seen attempting standup comedy with Cedric the Entertainer.

The trailer concludes with a scary experience with Toni in pain while on stage and Hill Harper yelling, "Stop the entire show!"