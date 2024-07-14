Donald Trump Rally Shooter Identified By FBI As 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks

Getty

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump has been identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

The full statement, per CBS News, reads: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

As shown in video footage, on Saturday, Crooks opened fire from a rooftop near the Butler rally, firing shots into the crowd. He was fatally shot by Secret Service agents only seconds later.

According to USA Today, Pennsylvania voting records show Crooks as a registered Republican, and his voter registration status has been active since 2021.

Federal Election Commission showed that Crooks donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project (PTP) in 2021, per the outlet. The group works with ActBlue, which urges Democrats to get out and vote.

He does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania.

TMZ released photos of Crooks, including an image from what appeared to be his high school graduation. According to the New York Times, Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

FBI has not released any further details, including motive. The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, Trump, the current 2024 presumptive Republican candidate, was giving a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when gunfire broke out.

The candidate appeared to drop to the ground after touching the side of his face as the Secret Service rushed the stage. When he arose, there was what appeared to be visible blood on the side of his head and ear. He was quickly escorted to a vehicle surrounded by agents.

Trump later issued a statement on Truth Social. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he wrote in part. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

A rally attendee was killed during the shooting, and two other spectators were critically injured.

The identity of the man who died was released on Sunday. During a news conference, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said the victim was Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, who died while shielding his family from the gunfire.