'Torture Chamber,' Baseball Bats, Metal Chains -- Prosecutors Detail 'Heinous' Actions of Man Given 50 Years In Prison

Marion County Prosecutor's Office

"In addition to physical abuse, [the suspect] subjected the victim to intense psychological terror," said Ohio prosecutors detailing the survivor's horrific treatment.

An Ohio man will spend at least 50 years behind bars, following what prosecutors have described as a "harrowing kidnapping, torture and rape case."

Shane Edward Hooper, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, and once count of strangulation for "heinous" crimes prosecutors say occurred between May 2023 and June 2023.

Per a press release from Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan's office, Hooper "detained a female victim" at her own home, where she "endured severe physical abuse resulting in broken bones, open wounds, and eight fractured ribs." Grogan says Hooper's "control" over the victim "escalated," as the suspect nailed windows and doors shut to "prevent her escape" and used "instruments of torture" on her, including a baseball bat and a metal chain.

Prosecutors say he also subjected the victim to "intense psychological terror, threatening to kill both her and her family," before he -- in a "desperate turn of events," moved the woman from her home to another location. It's there where "observant individuals recognized her distress and contacted law enforcement," said Grogan's office, adding, "Some good citizens spoke up and their actions likely saved this woman's life."

Police in Marion, Ohio then arrested Hooper and rescued the victim -- who Grogan said, "told us she had been praying for rescue and God answered her prayers."