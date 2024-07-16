Natalie Portman Reveals Surprising Way Rihanna Helped Her Through Benjamin Millepied Divorce

Getty

Portman and the "Diamonds" singer first met during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where the 'Thor' actress says Rihanna gave her the reminder she needed amid a particularly difficult time.

Rihanna is nothing if not a girl's girl.

Natalie Portman opened up about her special connection with the "Diamonds" singer during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed how some kind words from RiRi helped her get through her recent divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

It all went down in January during Paris Fashion Week outside of the Dior couture runway show, when Portman and Rihanna crossed paths and proceeded to fangirled over one another. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

"It was an amazing experience for me," Portman told Fallon. "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b--ch."

Fallon rolled the clip, which not only saw the the 36-year-old beauty and fashion mogul fangirl over Portman, but praise her decades-log run in Hollywood.

After Portman expresses disbelief, Rihanna doubles down, "You are one of the hottest b--ches in Hollywood forever."

She continues, "You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'Ugh!' ... Yo, I don't get excited about anybody!"

When the camera cut back to the Lady in the Lake actress on The Tonight Show, she appeared to be wiping away tears and touching her chest.

"It was a formative moment in my life," she said.

The Oscar winner finalized her divorce from Millepied in February after over a decade of marriage.

Portman and the French choreographer, who met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, initially separated in May 2023 after reports that Millepied had been unfaithful. Portman then filed for divorce in France that July.