Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute to Late TikToker Bella Brave, Says She ‘Took Zero S—t’ From Him

The "Deadpool" actor remembers "funny" and "charming" Bella Brave and her "razor sharp wit," following her passing on Sunday, July 14.

Ryan Reynolds is mourning the loss of 10-year-old TikTok star "Bella Brave," following her death on Sunday, July 14.

Bella Brave, whose real name is Bella Thompson, passed away after developing a lung infection that led to her being placed in a medically induced coma a week before her passing. She lived with several life-threatening health challenges including rare bowel illness Hirschsprung's disease and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

Reynolds took to his Instagram story to repost an article about Bella's passing, while writing a heartfelt message about the late TikTok star.

"Bella was so funny and so charming," Reynolds wrote in his story. "I loved meeting her and I'm so deeply sad to hear this news."

Reynolds visited Bella while she was hospitalized at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Bella, who was recovering from a life-saving bowel transplant in August 2023, was visited by Reynolds a couple weeks later. He was shooting an ugly Christmas sweater commercial at the same hospital, when he visited and bonded with her.

Like many of her fans on social media, Reynolds admired Bella's energetic and vibrant personality. Reynolds continued, "She had a razor sharp wit and took zero s--t from anyone. Particularly me."

"Deepest condolences to her family and the staff at @sickkidsvs who cared for her in every way possible," concluded Reynolds.

The late social media personality amassed over 7 million followers on TikTok, who were moved by her sweet moments that were captured by her father Lyle and her mother Kyla.

Her mother wrote on TikTok, "Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light. Don't let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce."

Bella's family posted on Instagram thanking everyone for the love and support on Tuesday morning writing "To all our family, friends back home and in this digital space; we feel your love and we are forever grateful & thankful. ~ Lyle, Waylon & Kyla Thomson"