Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Kate Tomas Calls Out Criticism of Their Relationship & Her Appearance

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend, Kate Tomas is clapping back after receiving what she says has been "misogynistic" reactions to their romance.

Just months after going public with their relationship, Tomas spoke to the The Sunday Times, where the author, podcast host and self-described "spiritual mentor" and "professional witch" called out the public for focusing on her relationship with the Spider-Man actor over her career accomplishments.

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," Tomas, whose star-studded clientele includes Lena Dunham and Megan Mullally, said in the interview, published July 21. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Tomas, 42, also discussed being in the spotlight and how she's adjusted to that -- and the paparazzi -- since dating Garfield, 40.

"They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst," she said. "Nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way."

What's most frustrating, Tomas said, is the "misogynistic nature" of the public's interest in her as Garfield's girlfriend, which has come not only in the "criticism" of how she looks, but what she does for work, and has even had British tabloid reporters popping up on her neighbors' doorsteps to ask about whether or not she's "a good person."

Her response? "I don't care," she told The Sunday Times.

Instead, she's chosen to fall back on her own teachings and overcome the negative energy.

"The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being OK with that," Tomas added.

Garfield and Tomas were first linked in March 2024 when they were photographed holding hands in Malibu, California, while out on what appeared to be a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

The actor was previously linked to model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022, and prior to that, his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in the 2010s.