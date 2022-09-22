Drew Barrymore Says She Could Go 'Years' Without Sex After Andrew Garfield's Celibacy Reveal

CBS / Getty

"What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?"

Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he was celibate for six months to prepare for a film role, but it appears that Drew Barrymore isn't too impressed with the actor's method acting practices -- sharing that she, herself, could go "years" without sex.

During the "Drew's News" segment on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress and her co-host Ross Mathews voiced their thoughts on Garfield's revelation, in which he said he abstained from sex and food for six months while preparing to play a priest in Martin Scorsese's 2016 movie, "Silence."

"Well, I get abstaining [from sex], I did that my entire twenties," joked Mathews, to which Barrymore replied with a laugh, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?'"

"I was like, 'Yeah so?'" she added.

"Yeah, I mean we buried the lede there that's a headline, 'Drew can go six months no big deal,'" Mathews said. Barrymore, 47, then casually revealed that she can go "years" without having sex.

The two then went on to discuss the overall practice of method acting, with Barrymore pointing out there are a "lot of actors" who have famously gone method, such as Christine Bale, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey.

"You do want to transform and fully commit, so I understand that," she said, adding that she's "definitely [did that] on certain projects."

Barrymore referenced her work in the 2009 film "Grey Gardens," which, as Mathews pointed out, earned her a Golden Globe.

"I was doing 'Grey Gardens' this film I did where I played this beloved real-life woman Edie Beale," she said. "But I was so nervous I didn’t really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character, or her."

During an appearance on Marc Maron's "WTF Podcast" last month, Garfield shared that he chose to go method for his performance in "Silence," and defended the practice in general. The Oscar nominee said he opted to abstain from sex while fasting to put himself more in tune with the real-life 17th-century Jesuit priest he was portraying.

"I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot," he told Maron. "It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time."

However, Garfield doesn't believe there should be a complete abandon when an actor chooses to go method for a role. "It's not about being an asshole to everyone on set," he said.

"It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it."

He argued that anyone who calls method acting "bulls---" either doesn't know what it really is, "or you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who isn’t actually acting the method at all."