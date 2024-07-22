Stars Endorse Kamala Harris After Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race -- Cardi B, Hillary Clinton & More!

Getty

After President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election Sunday, he publicly endorsed Harris, prompting celebs and other politicians to do the same.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he was dropping out of the race for the White House and endorsing Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, the world and Hollywood have shared their reactions, with countless celebs placing their support behind Harris.

"I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President. She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can," John Legend wrote on Threads.

"President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !," the Abbott Elementary star wrote alongside a photo of her and the VP. "January 2019 I made it clear what I thought about the future of Kamala Harris. Today, I still stand for @VP," she added in another post.

To anyone who was ever raised by a strong black woman, you know that we're all going be more than ok because everything is going to be alright! — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 21, 2024 @thesherylralph

"I'm with her. ❤️🤍💙," Jeong tweeted, also sharing a photo of him and Harris.

"I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," Clinton wrote, quickly pitting Harris as the better choice against former President Donald Trump, who was recent convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today. https://t.co/WdRfHpTM01 pic.twitter.com/VZk2NHVtwL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2024 @HillaryClinton

Janelle Monae also shared, "I'm in," as she re-posted Harris' initial post to her own Instagram page.

And Aaron Sorkin, who suggested replacing Biden with a Republican nominee in an op-ed, used The West Wing star Joshua Malina's X account to backtrack -- sharing an e-mail which read, "I take it all back. Harris for America!"

Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight.



The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed.



Only the name on the top of our ticket has.



Good vibes only.

Let’s Go! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2024 @YNB

Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.… https://t.co/cqk0fRLWPA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 21, 2024 @MarkRuffalo

Let me be clear: I AM IN FULL SUPPORT OF KAMALA HARRIS, should she run for the highest job in the country! That woman KNOWS what is at stake, she KNOWS how to debate as a former prosecutor, she knows the ins and outs of BIDEN’S POLICIES and accomplishments! So, YES to KAMALA… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 20, 2024 @EBraeden

"I want to offer my full support & endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year"- @JoeBiden🇺🇸



Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris#HamillHeartsHarris 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Z3ESqvgpZr — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 22, 2024 @MarkHamill

In the name of democracy, @JoeBiden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service - and I am awed by his selfless leadership.



Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump… pic.twitter.com/HODoi7s28P — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 21, 2024 @kerrywashington

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November.



Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy.



Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024 @AOC

We have 90 days



President Harris



Let’s do this. https://t.co/Nv5RT0WBrN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 21, 2024 @MrJonCryer

First, I am grateful to this great man for his LIFETIME of public service.



Second, the nominee BETTER be @KamalaHarris!



She will pick an amazing VP to run w/her & we ALL better show up & support this amazing woman as she CONTINUES the work of the #BidenHarris administration. https://t.co/HyEsjbj6iK — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2024 @YNB

