Stars Endorse Kamala Harris After Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race -- Cardi B, Hillary Clinton & More!

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

After President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election Sunday, he publicly endorsed Harris, prompting celebs and other politicians to do the same.

Operation coconut is in full swing!

Following President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he was dropping out of the race for the White House and endorsing Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, the world and Hollywood have shared their reactions, with countless celebs placing their support behind Harris.

From Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ken Jeong to former presidential hopeful, Hillary Clinton and Aaron Sorkin -- who was previously backing Mitt Romney -- some of the world's biggest names were quick to hop online to let the world know that they're with her.

"I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President. She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can," John Legend wrote on Threads.

"President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !," the Abbott Elementary star wrote alongside a photo of her and the VP. "January 2019 I made it clear what I thought about the future of Kamala Harris. Today, I still stand for @VP," she added in another post.

"I'm with her. ❤️🤍💙," Jeong tweeted, also sharing a photo of him and Harris.

"I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," Clinton wrote, quickly pitting Harris as the better choice against former President Donald Trump, who was recent convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Janelle Monae also shared, "I'm in," as she re-posted Harris' initial post to her own Instagram page.

And Aaron Sorkin, who suggested replacing Biden with a Republican nominee in an op-ed, used The West Wing star Joshua Malina's X account to backtrack -- sharing an e-mail which read, "I take it all back. Harris for America!"

See more reactions to Biden's endorsement of Harris and see who else is planning to vote for her below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Instagram
All the Stars Calling for Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race View Photos