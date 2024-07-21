Celebrities, Politicians and More React After Joe Biden Pulls Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election Sunday, after mounting calls from within his party to step down.

The world is weighing in following news that President Joe Biden is stepping down and dropping out of the race for the White House.

Biden announced Sunday in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he will not be on the Democratic ticket in 2024, making way for a new presidential candidate.

In a follow-up statement, he also put his vote behind Vice President, Kamala Harris, officially endorsing her as the Democratic nominee.

Following the shocking or not-so-shocking news for some, celebrities and politicians are sharing their reactions to the announcement and Harris' possible history-making run for president.

Former President Barack Obama shared a lengthy statement on Medium.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama began. "Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

"Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service," he continued. "But what I came to admire even more was his character -- his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts."

Obama went on to praise Biden's accomplishments during his time as President, before addressing his former VP's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election -- how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress," he wrote, adding that Biden "never backed down from a fight."

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life," Obama said. "But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country -- and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

While Cher wrote that she was "tortured" in a post on X, she too believed it was time for Biden to "pass the baton."

"In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With 'Pres Biden' 'Joe' whom I've Loved since we met in 2008.I Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK 'WAY' OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.

The View co-host, Ana Navarro, meanwhile shared a photo of herself alongside Harris, simply writing, "We so ready."

Former President Bill Clinton also weighed in, sharing a statement from both he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, thanking Biden for all he's done for the country while also placing their endorsement behind Harris.

"Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it," the statement read in part.

Comedian and The Daily Show host, Jon Stewart, kept his post short and sweet, simply calling Biden a "legend," with Biden's wife and First Lady, Jill Biden, doing much of the same, re-tweeting his statement with a few pink heart emojis.

But some chose to go the other route, including former President and 2024 hopeful, Donald Trump, who in a call with CNN called Biden "the worst president in the history of our country."

"He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country," he told the outlet, before adding that he thinks VP Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

See more reactions to Biden's announcements from celebs and politicians below:

