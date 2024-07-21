Celebrities, Politicians and More React After Joe Biden Pulls Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Getty

Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election Sunday, after mounting calls from within his party to step down.

The world is weighing in following news that President Joe Biden is stepping down and dropping out of the race for the White House.

Biden announced Sunday in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he will not be on the Democratic ticket in 2024, making way for a new presidential candidate.

In a follow-up statement, he also put his vote behind Vice President, Kamala Harris, officially endorsing her as the Democratic nominee.

Following the shocking or not-so-shocking news for some, celebrities and politicians are sharing their reactions to the announcement and Harris' possible history-making run for president.

Former President Barack Obama shared a lengthy statement on Medium.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama began. "Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

"Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service," he continued. "But what I came to admire even more was his character -- his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts."

Obama went on to praise Biden's accomplishments during his time as President, before addressing his former VP's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election -- how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress," he wrote, adding that Biden "never backed down from a fight."

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life," Obama said. "But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country -- and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

While Cher wrote that she was "tortured" in a post on X, she too believed it was time for Biden to "pass the baton."

"In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With 'Pres Biden' 'Joe' whom I've Loved since we met in 2008.I Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK 'WAY' OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.

The View co-host, Ana Navarro, meanwhile shared a photo of herself alongside Harris, simply writing, "We so ready."

Former President Bill Clinton also weighed in, sharing a statement from both he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, thanking Biden for all he's done for the country while also placing their endorsement behind Harris.

"Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it," the statement read in part.

Comedian and The Daily Show host, Jon Stewart, kept his post short and sweet, simply calling Biden a "legend," with Biden's wife and First Lady, Jill Biden, doing much of the same, re-tweeting his statement with a few pink heart emojis.

But some chose to go the other route, including former President and 2024 hopeful, Donald Trump, who in a call with CNN called Biden "the worst president in the history of our country."

"He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country," he told the outlet, before adding that he thinks VP Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.



I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024 @PeteButtigieg

project coconut is a go — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) July 21, 2024 @ali_sivi

Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan. WHO in the hell couldn’t sell the MF Accomplishments & win over a 34 time convicted Felon who isn’t even allowed to operate businesses in the state of NY (and therefore should… https://t.co/CjCSY37Owp — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 21, 2024 @JasmineForUS

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024 @NaomiBiden

Joe Biden is such a good and kind man. I'm sure this hard decision had to break the heart of a man who has known far too much Heartbreak in his life and my heart hurts for him. Thank U for your service @POTUS 🇺🇸❤️💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 21, 2024 @Diane_Warren

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024 @GavinNewsom

Throughout his career, Joe Biden has shown resilience and a deep belief in the power of unity and democracy. His steadfast stewardship will continue to inspire us as we move forward to build a better America.



Now, more than ever, we must not only unite to ensure that Donald… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 21, 2024 @staceyabrams

Obviously we have no idea how this will turn out, but we have to be ready to step it up



Let us not forget what a huge success this Biden presidency has been and still is. We were brought back from a catastrophic global event and we should be grateful for that.



It’s go time 🥥 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 21, 2024 @druidDUDE

Politics is just a brutal fucking bloodsport. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 21, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

Undeniably the most successful in terms of legislation, jobs, economy, and foreign policy.

With this act he solidifies himself as one of Americas greatest Presidents. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 21, 2024 @EmbryEthan

Wow. What a momentous announcement from President Joe Biden. A decision that was not made lightly, that we can be sure of. I have had the honor of working with President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on the Women’s Health Research Initiative and know him to be a kind, honest, and… https://t.co/NjxG7PUbQc — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 21, 2024 @mariashriver

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024 @MarkHamill

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024 @iamcardib

We have 90 days



President Harris



Let’s do this. https://t.co/Nv5RT0WBrN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 21, 2024 @MrJonCryer

Harris/Buttigieg would obviously bring intellect, grace, courage, integrity, respect of the majority of the world, and not one fact would go unchecked in a debate against dumb and dumber. In saying that, they are a woman and a gay man (which shouldn’t even be considered).. I… — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) July 21, 2024 @AubreyODay

First, I am grateful to this great man for his LIFETIME of public service.



Second, the nominee BETTER be @KamalaHarris!



She will pick an amazing VP to run w/her & we ALL better show up & support this amazing woman as she CONTINUES the work of the #BidenHarris administration. https://t.co/HyEsjbj6iK — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2024 @YNB

