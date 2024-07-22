Man Disemboweled Best Friend, Then Wrote a Song About Murder -- Disturbing Lyrics Revealed In Court

Court TV/GoFundMe

A Georgia man was sentenced for the grisly murder of his best friend, as deeply unnerving details of the slaying and aftermath were shared in court.

Last Thursday, Brandon Christopher Risner, 23, learned his fate after pleading guilty to charges of malice murder, felony murder, assault, battery, concealing the death of another, abandonment of a dead body, theft, and removal of body parts from the scene of a death following the slaying of 21-year-old Aaron Davis in 2022.

The disturbing details of the case were laid bare in court by Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo.

Details of Aaron Davis' Murder

Both Mormon, Davis and Risner graduated from BYU-Idaho in July 2022. That following November, Davis was driving to see his girlfriend in Alabama when he stopped in Rome, Georgia to spend the night with Risner. The two went out drinking together -- uncommon for Davis, who reportedly did not drink -- before going back to Risner's parents' home. Risner's parents were out of town the night of the murder.

As Davis slept in an upstairs bedroom, Risner allegedly grabbed a knife and climbed onto the roof outside the guest bedroom -- later reportedly telling a forensic psychologist he "became a carnal animal, like in a dream." He then went in the window and attacked. He's accused of stabbing David 40 times,

Mayo claimed Risner attempted to dismember his best friend around his stomach and arm, while a portion of his small intestine was removed. Though there weren't any defensive wounds, Mayo also said Davis was alive throughout most of the attack.

"Aaron was killed on the bed ... and then drug into the bathroom. His blood was found on the door of the bathroom shower as well as other places," said Mayo. "Aaron didn’t see this coming, and this was not a case of mutual combat or something like that."

Risner's Alleged Behavior After Murder

Risner then wrapped the body with duct tape, put it in a suitcase and buried it in a shallow grave, said prosecutors. He also allegedly searched for replacement sheets, as well as stain remover, hydrochloric acid and Googled, "How to clear blood out of a carpet" -- while also watching videos of "No Country for Old Men," per Court TV. Prosecutors also reportedly said Risner texted Davis' girlfriend and family members from the victim's phone, pretending to be him.

Risner initially fled from police who contacted him after Davis' vehicle and body were discovered, but eventually turned himself in and was arrested.

In court, Risner's parents said he struggled with mental health issues including OCD, depression, anxiety and Tourette syndrome, claiming he experienced suicidal ideation in the past.

Per Mayo, Risner told a mental evaluator marijuana made him feel as if he received prophecies from God -- including one saying he needed to kill Davis or have sex with his stepmother. He also reportedly "felt it was destiny" for him to kill Davis when his best friend called wanting to visit while his own parents were out of town.

Two songs were later discovered, one written before Davis' murder and another after.

"It doesn't matter what you do. Go kill someone, go love someone, you can't plan the future, God decided it for you," read the lyrics of the one written before. The one after, meanwhile, included the lyrics, "He screamed 'til he choked on his own tongue and blood. His scream became a gargle as he swallowed his tongue."

Family and Friend Statements In Court

In court, Davis' girlfriend and parents -- as well as Risner's parents -- gave statements before sentencing.

"When I received the news that Aaron was dead, after running all through Rome in the freezing cold looking for my love, I collapsed outside of a gas station in front of an ice machine, and I could not stop screaming," said girlfriend Charliegirl Schellenger. "I never got to say goodbye. I never got to hold his hand or touch his face one more time or touch his hair or hug him. I got to kiss a cold casket and hoped he knew how much I dearly loved him."

"I've cooked and served Brandon thousands of dinners of the years, and he's slept over at my house many, many time. He seemed to spend more time at my house than his own. Aaron was always so kind to Brandon," Aaron's mother, Sara, said through tears. "When Brandon stabbed Aaron to death, he also stabbed us in the hearts. He ripped our hearts out. We have been devastated by the evil actions of Brandon."

“How can we go on trusting anyone fully after witnessing someone we trusted so much murder and eviscerate my son?" added Aaron's father, Randy Davis.

Risner's parents spoke of his mental illness, with his mother Jenny Lee saying she still has "a hard time believing Brandon could do this" -- while acknowledging he "caused devastating pain to the Davis family."

"My child is kind and a loving human being who suffers from severe mental illness that was not recognized and dealt with in time to save two very good people's lives – Aaron Davis and my son," she added.

While the defense pushed for the possibility of parole, Judge John Niedrach sided with the prosecution. "All of you are experiencing tremendous pain, but the Davis family exceeds that ... to have a young son brutally murdered is unfathomable," he said giving his ruling.