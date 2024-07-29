Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Claps Back at Candace Cameron Bure's Opening Ceremony Criticism

Getty

"Trust me, it makes me mad, but I'm more sad because I'm sad for souls," says Bure of the Paris Olympics drag performance some have likened to 'The Last Supper.'

Bure -- a former The View cohost, actress and devout Christian -- took to Instagram over the weekend to share her opinion on the drag production which she believed was a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci's painting of "The Last Supper". She called it "completely blasphemous" and downright "disgusting".

"It made me so sad, and someone said, 'You shouldn't be sad. You should be mad about it.' I'm like, 'Trust me, it makes me mad, but I'm more sad because I'm sad for souls.'

"I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God's heart and I just think about all the people that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don't know the gospel of Jesus Christ," she continued.

Sweetin has since shared an Instagram gallery to her stories from influencer Matt Bernstein's account highlighting comparisons and hypocrisy between the negative comments about drag and the Olympics as a whole.

Instagram

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paris Olympics 2024 organizers reacted to the backlash the opening ceremony received on Sunday, July 28, offering apologies to anyone who was offended by the drag-filled performance on X (formerly Twitter).

The organizers also corrected those who believed it was a representation of the iconic Christian image, causing outrage by religious conservatives around the world.

"The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings," the Olympics said of the performance, defending the concept.

However, Bure is not buying it. She doubled down on her opinion and clapped back at the comments attempting to correct her saying the performance was actually an interpretation of the festival of Dionysus.

"[He] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc.," she wrote. "I still don't see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch."

Bure concluded, “In any case, I’m not buying it.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The leading comment with over 270 likes at the time of writing on Bure's Instagram story -- which she turned into a reel -- told Bure to "loosen the clutch on your pearls."

"If you look up the meaning of it all isn't based on Greek mythology. The Olympics are from Greece. The diction at the table was of a Greek Bacchanal. A Bacchanalia is an uncontrollable, promiscuous, extravagant and loud party. The parties often span days and the blue guy in the center is Bacchus," the social media user began.

"He is also known as Dionysus, the Greek God of fertility, later known as the God of wine and pleasure. And finally it was not Death on a pale horse, it was Sequana, Goddess of the Seine, the river in which the boat procession took place. She was meant to be the representation of the Olympic Spirit and of Sequana. Loosen the clutch on your pearls. If you don’t know Greek History, maybe don't try and dismantle the Department of Education," they said.

"Sounds like it's a much needed department. Not everything is always about Christianity. And if you don’t understand something, you’re entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. You distorted the Olympic Ceremony to mold it to what is your opinion, apparently without researching the Greek meaning and what they represent," they finished.

Another kept it short and simple: "The. World. Does. Not. Revolve. Around. Your. Particular. Beliefs."

The performance during Friday's ceremony on the Debilly Bridge had DJ and producer Barbara Butch wearing a silver headdress that looked like a halo. Drag artists and dancers were on either side of her.

Bure was not the only celebrity to share their distaste for the performance.

In a post on X, SNL alum Rob Schneider said he would be boycotting the rest of the Paris games because of the moment.

"I am sorry to say to all the world's greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," the comedian wrote. "I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN."