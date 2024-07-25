Every Celebrity Taking Part In Olympic Activities

NBC

The Summer Olympics are right around the corner and Paris is about to be packed with some of the world’s best athletes -- and some of the biggest celebrities! Quite a few stars are making their way to France for the games, ready to lend their voices to the coverage of the year’s greatest sporting event. From the Opening Ceremony to athlete interviews to live coverage, these stars will be getting in on all of the action.

Olympic coverage begins with the Opening Ceremony on July 26 at 12 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. While Celine Dion is expected to perform -- as she's in Paris -- that hasn't yet been confirmed by her team or the organization.

Here’s all the celebrities you can expect to see at the Olympics…

1. Kelly Clarkson

Olympic fans will get to kick off the games with Kelly Clarkson, who is co-hosting live coverage of the Opening Ceremony alongside sports broadcaster host Mike Tirico. The big event is set to take place along four miles of the River Seine, where more than 90 boats will carry thousands of athletes towards the Eiffel Tower. It marks the first time that the Opening Ceremony will not be hosted in a stadium and will be a once in a lifetime experience for Kelly and other commentators.

“I’m going to the Olympics. It’s happening. That’s right, this summer is dedicated to all the other kids out there who are also knocked out in the first minute of eighth grade dodgeball. Never give up on your dreams, people,” Kelly joked on her talk show.

2. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning will be joining Kelly and Mike as another co-host of the Opening Ceremony. Peyton, who says he speaks a little French, will get to put his skills to the test when heading to Paris. The trio of hosts will be positioned at the Trocadero near the ceremony’s finishing point as they welcome athletes from over 200 countries to the games.

“All athletes kind of have that moment before their event starts, kind of the locker room, the tunnel out to the arena. This might be the coolest tunnel in history. Athletes on boats coming down the River Seine with hundreds of thousands of people there in person, billions watching [worldwide],” Peyton said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

3. Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will also be present for the Opening Ceremony, sharing commentary from a bridge above the River Seine. After the past two Olympic ceremonies were hosted during the pandemic, Hoda and Savannah say that they're incredibly excited for the energy in Paris.

“During the pandemic, where we weren’t allowed to, like, really even look at each other, Hoda was like, ‘Well, their families aren't here, and someone's gonna give them a hug.’ And, like, the Japanese government was like, ‘Tell that woman to stop hugging the athletes!’ It was like an international incident!” Savannah recalled on The Tonight Show.

4. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is also heading to Paris for the Olympics this month as a special correspondent, giving his unique take on everything that’s going down. During appearances on the Olympic Primetime Show, Snoop is set to explore Paris, attend competitions and talk with athletes.

On top of that, the Doggfather has been tapped to be an Olympic torch bearer, per The AP, slated as one of the final to carry the flame ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

Snoop said he was touched seeing Muhammad Ali light the cauldron in 1996 and will be doing his "own version." He added, "I don't want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special."

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said in a statement.

He added, “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

5. Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

Kevin Hart will be teaming up with Kenan Thompson for their own show, aptly titled Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. The Peacock program will feature the duo recapping the best and most unexpected moments of the games several times a week. Not only will they be sharing their thoughts on the world’s greatest athletes but they’ll also be taking part in their own in-studio competitions and conversations with the athletes themselves.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We’re going for gold, everybody!" Kevin said in a statement.

6. Leslie Jones

Olympics fanatic Leslie Jones has earned the title of “chief superfan commentator” this year and will be on the ground in Paris, meeting with athletes and attending live events. Leslie has already been getting pumped for the games, interviewing superstar athletes like Katie Ledecky.

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I'm pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” Leslie said in a statement. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator.”

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is set to make his Olympic debut as a commentator this summer in Paris. He’s set to appear at the closing ceremony alongside Mike Tirico as well as Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. He actually got the surprise invitation to join the team while Mike was appearing on The Tonight Show and he accepted in front of the studio audience.

“I finished this segment. I go to commercial, I go in the hallway, there’s all the NBC families in the hallway…everybody from NBC Olympics and they’re all clapping. They’re like, ‘Do you want to do it?’ It’s real. It’s happening. I’m going to do it! I’m heading to Paris!” Jimmy said on his show.

8. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade knows a thing or two about basketball and the Olympics so this year, he’ll be joining the NBC team as an analyst for Team USA’s men’s basketball. Dwyane says he’s absolutely “thrilled” to join the team and share his insights into Olympic basketball.

“The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage,” Dwyane said in a statement. “I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.”

9. Alex Cooper

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will be in Paris this month for her own interactive Peacock series, Watch with Alex Cooper. Alex and some of her famous friends will be watching Team USA events in real time and sharing their thoughts and insights through a live picture-in-picture view. Alex will also be recording Call Her Daddy right in Paris during the games.