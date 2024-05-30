Why Selena Gomez Isn't Sure If She'll Ever Tour Again

Getty

Even as Selena Gomez prepares to drop her first album since 2020, and says "nothing makes her happier" than performing live, she's still not sure if it'll happen.

Despite her growing fame -- and increasingly busy schedule as an actress -- Selena Gomez will probably never give up making music. But she may be giving up one part of it.

The Only Murders in the Building star has found time to record a new album, which should be coming to fans later this year. It will be her first album since Rare dropped in 2020 ... but don't expect a follow-up tour. In fact, she didn't tour that album, either. The last time she hit the road was for 2016's Revival.

The multi-talented star broke down the complexities involved with touring in a new interview with Time, where she told the magazine she was about "50/50" on the idea of ever touring again. As it turns out, it's so much more than just the travel, physical exhaustion and time commitment.

At the same time, Gomez said she absolutely loves the part about touring that most artists love. "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she said.

The problem is that those 90 minutes are just a fraction of the overall experience. And that's not the only thing. "It is very emotionally draining for me," Gomez said of touring. "And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying."

As she's come to focus more on her own mental health, Gomez has become very intentional about who she surrounds herself with. "I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f--ks about what I do," she said.

The artist also struggles to feel like she fits in sometimes, and she doesn't always feel comfortable around women. "It's a cliché, but girls are mean," she told the outlet. "It's a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area -- and then I'm just kind of like, there. I don't know where I'm meant to belong."

"it's hard," she added. "You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that."

Still, Gomez is keeping herself busy with the things she loves to do. She's hard at work on a new season of Only Murders, and recently hit the Cannes Film Festival for her newest project, Emilia Pérez.

The film scored one of the festival's coveted long standing ovations (times vary by publication) and its jury prize, but perhaps more importantly, Gomez landed a shared best actress honor with her costars Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz and Zoe Saldaña.

Gomez is also enjoying her burgeoning relationship with fellow musician Benny Blanco, who she says is strong enough to endure even her rabid fanbase.

"I know what people can do to people I love," she told Time. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."