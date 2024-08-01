Jamie Lee Curtis Backtracks on 'Stupid' Marvel Comment, Vows No More 'Mud Slinging'

Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis took her Marvel beef to the next level at San Diego Comic-Con; when asked which phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in, JLC said, 'Bad,' before bursting into laughter.

After two years in which she has jabbed at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jamie Lee Curtis might finally be done ... after one last "bad" jab.

On Thursday morning, the Freaky Friday star took to X/Twitter to acknowledge, "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better."

She went on to note, "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

Curtis made sure this was the final word -- at least on her own account -- by restricting comments to only accounts she mentioned in her post ... which was none.

The Borderlands star was referencing her latest foray into "mudslinging," which went down while she was with her fellow stars from the upcoming video game adaptation.

When MTV asked her to name which phase the MCU is in, Curtis quipped, "Bad." She and her costars then burst out laughing. It was part of a montage of responses to this question, and while Curtis wasn't the only one to throw some mild shade, she was the first.

Her comment specifically rubbed some online the wrong way, as quite a few on social media felt Angela Bassett should have won an Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever over Curtis' Everything Everywhere All at Once performance.

The Rings of Power star Ema Horvath replied, "A transitional phase," while Speak No Evil star Mackenzie Davis shot back, "Death." Her costar James McAvoy said directly to the studio, "Hey Marvel, she just terminated you."

In truth, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently wrapping up Phase 4 as it prepares for the Doom-tastic launch of Phase 5 with mid-2025 launch The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise as Dr. Doom for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars may have broke Comic-Con, but the coverage of Curtis' shade clearly broke her resolve in continuing this feud.

Curtis inexplicably started it a couple of years ago in tongue-in-cheek fashion when her own multi-versal Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once was hitting theaters two months ahead of the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there," Curtis wrote to her Instagram at the time, sharing side-by-side shots of both movie posters. "Is this one of those Internet feuds?"

Later, sharing a tepid review of the Marvel film, Curtis again compared the movies (as well as the latest Fantastic Beasts entry), writing, "🚨TRUTH ALERT🚨@everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie."

"COMPETITIVE?" she continued. "F--k YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks.🌭👀🪨 ♠️ #guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie."

Now that she's backed down and promised no more "mud slinging" at the MCU -- not to mention reaching out to Feige directly about it -- perhaps there will be a role for her in Phase 5 or beyond.