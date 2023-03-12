Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins First Oscar Ever for Best Supporting Actress

Getty

"I just won an Oscar," she exclaimed, after beating out Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and her own costar Stephanie Hsu.

During the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Taking the stage and exclaiming, "I am hundreds of people," Curtis first thanked directing duo the Daniels, her costars and everyone who worked on the film -- as well as her longtime management team and family.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!" she shouted, alluding to her early career in horror and "Halloween" legacy.

She concluded her speech in tears, referencing her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh saying, "And my mother and father were both nominated in Oscars in different categories ... I just won an Oscar."

This marks Curtis' first Oscars win and nomination. She's received several accolades this awards season for her critically-acclaimed performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." In addition to the Oscar, Curtis previously won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.