Finneas Defends Billie Eilish from 'Predatory,' 'Queerbaiting' Fan Claims Over Charli XCX Verse

One TikTok user accused Billie Eilish of "highkey predatory" lyrics in her Charli XCX collaboration remix of "Guess," going on to accuse her of "reducing girls to mere objects" and only pretending "she's actually into them."

Finneas isn't going to stand on the sidelines as random trolls on social media attack his little sister Billie Eilish for ... existing as she is.

The latest attacks on the "Bad Guy" singer came after she dropped a verse on Charli XCX's "Guess" remix. The drop was a surprise, and a rarity for Eilish as she's not known for guest appearances on other tracks.

But it was the lyrics she presented that reportedly set one TikToker off, who accused the singer of "queerbaiting" -- an accusation that's been chasing her for years -- and "reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses she's actually into them."

Getting a little more specific, the user purportedly called Eilish "highkey predatory" towards her musical collaborator in a since-removed video, as reported by Billboard. The line that is getting called out most has Eilish saying, "Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it / Charli, call me if you're with it."

Finneas jumped into the comments in the since-removed TikTok, per Billboard, with a scathing takedown. "What a take you little clown," he wrote. "I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself."

As for accusations that she was "highkey predatory" to Charli XCX, it doesn't seem that she's all that bothered. When Eilish shared her verse to her Instagram, a euphoric Charli jumped into the comments.

"Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! ahhhh tysm for being on this track i’m beyond honored. love and respect forever!!! you’re one of a kind xxxxxx," she wrote. Not to mention it was a clip from the music video that they filmed. Together.

In December 2023, Eilish confirmed to Variety in an interview, as covered by TMZ, that she had come out in a cover story for the magazine, quipping that she "didn't realize people didn't know." In a way, though, that was her actual coming out as the article itself left things more vague.

In the article, the singer said, "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." Social media, of course, immediately picked up on that, with some speculating she was coming out, while others continued the "queerbaiting" narrative.

In her Instagram Stories at the time, Billboard notes she wrote about the ongoing discussion, "i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

Eilish got a little more direct about her sexuality in the NSWF lyrics to her track "Lunch," which she spoke with Rolling Stone about in April. She told the outlet, "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand -- until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

She went on to say that even talking about her sexuality like this was something that she never intended to do, until it was kind of forced on her by social media and the press. "I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up."

Of being forced into the conversation, Eilish told the outlet, "The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it ... It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are."

Fans have been focused on Eilish's sexuality -- and her body -- since well before she was of legal age. Her baggy style had fans guessing and speculating about her figure underneath to a disturbing degree, at times.

She admitted to insecurities as part of the reason she covered up, but also she didn't want her curves to be part of the conversation about her as an artist. And while she didn't necessarily want her sexuality out there, she's since said that being more open about it and exploring it has helped her learn to love her body more.