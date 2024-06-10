Billie Eilish Ghosted by Man She Knew for Years, Talks 'Abandonment' Issues: 'I Lost All of My Friends'

Getty

The singer reveals a recent ghosting experience leading her to swear off dating, remarking, "I was like, 'What a f---ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man.'"

While fame and fortune were in abundance for Billie Eilish, once she hit it big, friends were not.

During an episode of the BBC's Miss Me? podcast hosted by singer Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, the 22-year-old singer opened up about the cost of fame after becoming well known at just 14

"Well, I lost all of my friends when I got famous," the "Lunch" singer recalled. "I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard."

She found herself mostly being surrounded by people who worked for her, which sparked serious abandonment issues when one of her employees decided to leave and not speak to her again.

"It was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realize like, 'Oh wait, this is a job.' If they left me, they would never see me again," she recalled.

In an unfortunate turn of events, she now struggles to create friendships with her employees, fearing the devastating loss of when they leave.

"I'm very freaked out by loss and I have a lot of abandonment problems," she explained.

The singer said she has since reconnected with some of her old friends and is putting in effort to create new relationships. It has been an overwhelming experience for the singer, who said she cried while at a Coachella party because she has "friendship" again.

"Exactly a year ago, I reconnected with a bunch of old friends and now, I have so many friends," she said.

She added: "I have a crew now. I could literally cry about it. It's been the greatest thing that's happened to me."

While the two-time Oscar winner is currently focusing on friendships, she has sworn dating for a while.

"I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane," she told the podcast hosts. "Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me."

"I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' " Eilish joked, before adding, "It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 -- never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it."

"I was like, 'What a f---ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man,'" Eilish said of the person who she did not name. "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again."

This comes after, in a recent Rolling Stone interview from April, Eilish joked she never wanted to be in a relationship again.

"I plan on never dating again," she said. "That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don't see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now."