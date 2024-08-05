Olympic Rower Justin Best Proposes to Girlfriend Lainey Duncan Live on Today Show

NBC

"I got the gold and the girl ... and she got the diamond," he exclaimed after this viral proposal.

Team USA rower Justin Best proposed to his girlfriend Lainey Duncan ... live on Today surrounded by family!

The 26-year-old, who helped the U.S. Men's Rowing Team win gold at the 2024 Olympics for the first time since 1960, popped the question in Paris to his partner of nine years on Monday, Aug. 5.

"She's been a part of the story since day one," the 2024 gold medal-winner said before his family gathered around Best and Duncan with dozens of bouquets of yellow roses.

Best then put his gold medal in his pocket and proceeded to get down on one knee.

"Lainey Olivia Duncan, you are the love of my life. You have been with me since day one," Best told a stunned Duncan. "I knew you were special the moment I said — it was the first date — I said to you, I wanted to go to the Olympics, and you without question said, 'Yeah, absolutely. Go for it.'"

He continued, “You are stunningly beautiful, ferociously intelligent, your kindness is leaps and bounds. I don't know anyone that doesn't love you. This is gonna be the easiest question of my life. I want to spend the rest of my life with you and raise a family together. Lainey, will you marry me?”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Yes," she said, before he placed the ring on her finger and they sealed the proposal with a kiss and embrace.

He explained that the yellow roses -- provided by Snapchat -- represented each of the 2,738 days they communicated on the social media platform.

"Each yellow rose represents a day that you and I have been together," Best said. "We communicated through Snapchat, our streak is 2,738 right now."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Our love is truly now immortalized and I am so, so happy" he continued.

"I got the gold and the girl," Best said. "And she got the diamond."

The engagement ring, which features an emerald cut solitaire rock on platinum was purchased in December, with Best telling viewers his dad was "kind enough to carry it in Paris for the proposal."

Best knew the Paris Olympics would make for a perfect proposal to Duncan.