Daisy Ridley Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Jonny Marlow for Women’s Health

She initially thought that coming off "a really stressful role" was affecting her physically, before learning her diagnosis.

Daisy Ridley has revealed she was diagnosed with Graves' disease -- an immune condition where the thyroid overproduces hormones -- in September 2023.

The 32-year-old English actress, who recently played Olympic swimmer Gertrude Ederle in biographical 2024 film Young Woman and the Sea, opened up about her intense training for the role and how she is moving forward with managing her health after her recent diagnosis in an interview with Women's Health published on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

She shared that after filming the 2024 neo-noir psychological thriller Magpie she felt unwell -- experienced a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors.

"I thought, 'Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that's why I feel poorly,'" she explained.

The star has been open about her health in the past, sharing that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome in her 20s all while her career reached new heights from playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films.

When her doctor said those with Graves' disease often feel "tired but wired," that clicked.

"It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,' but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out," she shared.

While she told the publication that her diagnosis came with some sadness, it's has had a positive influence on her diet.

"I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better," Ridley, who was already vegan, said on her decision to go predominantly gluten-free to reduce inflammation.

Alongside her dietary changes, she has now ventured into more holistic wellness in contrast to her typical health-conscious mindset, she has found herself being more mindful of her surroundings and prioritizing awareness of what her body needs.

"I didn't realize how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, 'How did I do that?" she said.

"I've always been health conscious, and now I'm trying to be more well-being conscious," she continued. "I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things."