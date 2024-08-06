Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Drinking Claim 6 Years After Starting Sobriety Journey

Getty

Jessica Simpson admitted to being addicted to alcohol and pills in her 2020 memoir 'Open Book.'

Jessica Simpson is shutting down speculation that she relapsed after fans speculated that she's been drinking again.

The 44-year-old fashion designer and singer responded to a fan who told her to "stop drinking" in the comments section of her Instagram post from Monday, which featured a picture of her 11-year-old son, Ace.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson clapped back.

She continued, "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

The fan saw Simpson's comment and responded, apologizing to the "With You" singer.

"@jessicasimpson I'm so happy to hear that. Sorry for my misunderstanding. Sending love to you as well," the fan wrote.

The photo that caused the fan to comment was was a black-and-white white shot of her middle child with a heartfelt caption that saw the mother-of-three gush over the 11-year-old.

"I'm gonna be a braggin' Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet,” she wrote.

Simpson continued, "Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together. Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!.

In addition to Ace, Simpson shares Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, with husband Eric Johnson.

The proud mama celebrated six years of sobriety in November, marking the occasion by sharing an "unrecognizable" photo of herself on the day she decided to stop drinking. She originally posted the photo on her Instagram in November 2021, to celebrate four years of sobriety.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson wrote alongside the picture, which sees her wearing a pink tracksuit as she stares off into the distance.

"Knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she continued.

As for the reason she stopped drinking, Simpson said it was because it "kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

"The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was," she added. "I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do."

Simpson admitted to being addicted to alcohol and pills in her 2020 memoir Open Book.

While she said her addiction was brought on by sexual abuse that she experienced at the age of 6, what largely helped her stop was the support of those around her.

After Simpson’s close friends came over, she recalled telling them, "I need to stop. Something's got to stop. And if it's alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit."