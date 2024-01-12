Jessica Simpson Parodies Viral Chicken of the Sea Mix-up in New Ad with Daughter Max

YouTube

"Yes people, I know it's tuna," Simpson hilariously quips in the ad, which comes more than 20 years after the now-viral mixup.

Jessica Simpson is proving she knows how to laugh at herself in a new ad for Chicken of the Sea.

In the clip, Simpson and her look-alike daughter Maxwell, sat down on a couch while the singer eats from a packet of tuna.

"Mom, what are you eating in the packet," the 11-year-old asked.

"It's called Chicken of the Sea, but it's not really chicken -- it's tuna," the 43-year-old singer-actress responded. "So don't get confused by it."

Seemingly perplexed, Max shot a questionable look at her mom, before asking, "Who would get confused by that?"

"No one," Simpson quickly quipped while looking slightly mortified. "Not your Mom."

Touting the tuna's health benefits and new look and packaging, Simpson was sure to make clear that she does in fact know it's not really chicken, adding at the end of the ad, "Yes people, I know it's tuna."

The spot comes more than 20 years after Simpson hilariously confused the canned tuna for chicken during a 2003 episode of her and ex-husband Nick Lachey's MTV reality show, Newlyweds.

In the scene, Simpson and the Love Is Blind host are watching TV while eating dinner together, when Simpson questions what she was eating from the Chicken of the Sea can.

"Is this chicken what I have or is this fish?" she asks.

"I know it's tuna, but it says chicken by the sea," Simpson says to her ex. "Is that stupid? What?"

A perplexed Lachey stares at his then-wife before telling her, "You act like you've never had tuna before."

"Chicken of the Sea is the brand. You know, 'cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea," he explains.

"Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong," she replies.

Simpson and Lachey would go on to split three years after the viral moment, with the 98 Degrees sing marrying Vanessa Lachey in 2011, and Simpson tying the knot with now-husband, Eric Johnson in 2014.