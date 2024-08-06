Nick Offerman Pens Anti-Trump Song For Kamala Harris Virtual Fundraiser: 'These Guys Are F--kin' Weird'

Getty/YouTube

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum parlayed his musical talents for a Comics for Kamala virtual fundraiser Monday night as he placed his support behind Harris as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to face off against former President Donald Trump in November.

Nick Offerman is bringing some comic relief to the presidential race.

Offerman put his own twist on the Trump rally theme song, "God Bless the USA," during the virtual Comics For Kamala fundraiser Monday night.

Strumming along to his guitar, Offerman introduced his original song while placing his support firmly behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Performed from the point of view of a reformed Republican voter, who might have once been "blind, but can now see a clear way to decency," Offerman poked fun at former president Donald Trump.

"So, I'm proud to be a Kamala man, who has quit the GOP, because I can't just abide by a man who's tried for 34 felonies," he sang to the tune of "God Bless the USA," also known as "Proud to Be an American."

"And I'll proudly stand up and face the facts that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists ... Well, those guys are f--king weird," he continued.

The Last of Us star's three-and-a-half minute performance helped raise $12,000 for Vice President Kamala Harris campaign, while leaning into a lot of the rhetoric swirling around the Democratic party about the Republicans, including from Harris' newly-appointed VP pick, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, who too called the Republicans, "weird."

Later, Offerman laid into Trump for some of his more lewd acts, singing, "I don't mind sex with porn stars. I'd do it too if I had the guts, but when it comes to f--king the furniture, well that's just f–king nuts."

"I'm proud to be on Kamala's side, where I know I'll never see some spray-tanned tool denying a girl her ethnic identity," his song continued. "Kamala's got momentum, and more importantly, she didn't hide any nuclear secrets where the Mar-a-Lagos pee."

He also gave a special shoutout to the second gentleman and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

"She's a POTUS that you could hug, and if he was here, I'd like to crack a beer with future first husband Doug," Offerman concluded. "Trump and Vance, they don't got a chance -- those guys are f--king weird."

Fans who grew to love Offerman as a right-winged, hard-shelled man on Parks & Rec and Civil War were surprised to find out that he was a Bernie Sanders supporter, but Offerman has been staunchly against Trump since 2016, calling him racist and sexist.

After the 2020 election, he tweeted a photo of himself with an "I Voted" sticker, revealing that he had cast his vote for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.