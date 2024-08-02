Simone Biles Slams Critics Blasting Her Husband For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal

Instagram

"Y'all are so f--king miserable. Leave us alone," said Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, before also sharing the inspiration behind her epic diamond-encrusted goat necklace that "haters hate."

Simone Biles is hitting back at critics who slammed her husband, Jonathan Owens, for wearing one of the gold medals she won at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the legendary gymnast and her Team USA teammates won gold in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, Owens posted shots on Instagram that featured himself wearing his wife's gold medal around his neck while they posed together for the camera.

However, some fans weren't happy seeing the NFL star -- who has received a slew of criticism online in the past -- rocking Biles' medal, prompting the 27-year-old to come to Owens' defense.

In a TikTok video, a user named Kiera Breaugh called out Owens for wearing Biles' gold medal, sharing one of the photos of him posing with his wife's award.

"Take her medal off! After all of the -- take her medal off! Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday?" Breaugh said. "Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No. You were taking notes in the audience, and I thought that was cute. I was gonna give him a pass. I thought him keeping score the audience was kind of cute. I was gonna take it easy on him."

"[I] open Instagram. Why is her metal around your neck? For the picture. For the picture that you post after. ... We've learned nothing. What a choice. What a choice. In the audience, he does look pretty studious, though, like [he's] really paying attention," she continued, referring got how Owens was spotted in the crowd appearing to take notes and keep score during Biles' events.

"Let her wear the metal for the picture that you post," Breaugh added. "After everything that's gone on, that could be a pretty simple PR move. He's like, 'This is my only time to wear a gold medal around my neck, so I guess I'll just take this chance now. Not like I already got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow my wife, and undermine her accomplishments.'"

She said that she believes "somebody took the picture and thought, 'This makes sense given the history,'" noting that "whoever took the picture as a hater."

Breaugh ended her video by sharing that Biles and Owens "need more friends who will tell them what things appear to be if they want to avoid the comments. 'Cause go look at the comments on that, that picture. All of them are like, wow, 'Odd choice. I don't even remember your name, Mr. Simone Biles.' It's like it's egging it on, you know?"

As the TikTok user noted, the comments on Owens' post were flooded with critics who were upset that he was posing with Biles' medal. And other users shared that they agreed with Breaugh's remarks and criticism of Owens in the comments section of her video.

"Mr. Simone Biles, they can never make me like you," a user wrote, while another said, I recognize her, THATS SIMONE BILES, but who is he?"

"she's so tired of us dragging this man 😭😂," another person joked.

However, it didn't take long for Biles to see Breaugh's video, with the athlete hitting back at the TikTok user's comments, along with the general backlash. She also shared the apparent reason why Owens was wearing her medal.

"crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don't ever make assumptions. 🙄," she wrote. "like y'all are so f--king miserable. leave us alone."

Breaugh reacted to Biles' comment by sharing a follow-up video, in which she said she was "honored to be told to f--k off by such a talented woman."

"Yeah, she told us to shut the f--k up, and she put the medal on him," she said. "So, she told him to. I can't really be bad if she told him to, you know what I mean? And maybe he is really taking notes, and keeping score, which is, that's cute, that's more than anyone's ever done for me."

"And you know what? Maybe I am miserable. I'll be called miserable by the most decorated gymnast of all time. I don't really care. I think that's fine. I think in comparison, naturally I am, not just miserable, but also lazy, untalented, and all the other things in the caption, I am undeniably that in comparison," she said, referring to the caption of Biles' recent Instagram post, in which she threw shade her former teammate MyKayla Skinner. "So I don't mind, I don't mind this at all!"

Breaugh went on to note that "given the history of it," some fans might have been a little thrown to see Owens wearing Biles' medal. "False alarm," she said, concluding her video.

The "history" the TikToker was referring to was the controversial comments Owens made on The Pivot podcast last December. At the time, the Chicago Bears safety claimed that he didn't know who Biles -- the most decorated gymnast in world history -- was before they met on the dating app Raya. He also joked that he's the "catch" in their relationship.

Owens quickly started receiving hate online with Biles even stepping in to quiet some of the noise after the internet came for her husband.

Meanwhile, following Team USA's win in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, Biles went on to win gold once again, taking home the gold at the all-around final on Thursday. While this marked her second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's her sixth overall, and her ninth Olympic medal.

After her epic win on Thursday, Biles' teammate, Jordan Chiles, helped her put on a silver necklace that featured a diamond-encrusted goat pendant, referring to Biles' nickname as the G.O.A.T. (aka the Greatest of All Time).

In an interview with BBC, Biles revealed the inspiration behind her iconic necklace.

"It's a little ode, I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me the G.O.A.T so I thought it would be really special if I got one made," she said, per PEOPLE. "And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: 'You can go out there, you can do it, you've done it before, so let's go.'"

According to the company that designed the pendant, Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, the necklace features 546 diamonds.

"The GOAT necklace, a three-dimensional masterpiece adorned with 546 diamonds, embodies her unparalleled status in gymnastics," the jewelry brand wrote on Instagram. "Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations.

Meanwhile, in addition to her recent messages for her haters, Biles also appeared to throw shade at former President Donald Trump, who recently made controversial and offensive comments about "Black jobs."

During an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Wednesday, Trump was asked to define what a "Black job" is, to which replied that it's "anybody that has a job."

Following Biles' gold medal win in the all-around final on Thursday, singer Ricky Davila shared a photo of the gymnast wearing her goat necklace on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job."